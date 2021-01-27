The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution may initially classify the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist. It just can’t talk about it.

BERLIN taz | The AfD conceded a momentous defeat before the Cologne Administrative Court. According to press reports about a planned classification of the entire AfD by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) as a right-wing extremist suspected case, the party sued them as a prophylactic measure. With a so-called interim regulation, she wanted to prevent a classification at all. The court has now refused to issue such an interim regulation.

In plain language this means: The Federal Office can classify the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist. At the request of the taz, the authority did not say whether it has already done this or will do so immediately. The BfV has promised the court not to report publicly on this while the court proceedings are still ongoing.

The situation is complicated, so one thing after the other: Last week, numerous media, including the taz, reported on the plan by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to classify the AfD in its entirety as a suspected right-wing extremist case this week.

The AfD then submitted an application to the Cologne Administrative Court on Thursday for a temporary injunction. The BfV should not only be prohibited from classifying the AfD, but also from making such a classification public. At the same time, the party had requested that an interim regulation be issued pending a decision on this urgent application. It is only about this interim regulation. The AfD’s argument for this: Without interim regulation, it could face irreparable damage in political competition.

The wing can still be observed

In response to the request for an interim regulation, the BfV promised two things: On the one hand, if the party as a whole is classified, the office will for the time being refrain from monitoring other MPs at federal, state and European level and applicants for such mandates with intelligence means.

For AfD MPs who are assigned to the “wing” of the party, such as Björn Höcke from Thuringia or Hans-Thomas Tillschneider from Saxony-Anhalt, however, this is already possible, so they are not included in the BfV’s commitments. The “wing” has been a proven right-wing extremist endeavor since last year. Monitoring is also still possible for members of the youth organization “Junge Alternative”, which is already classified as a suspected case.

Second, according to the commitment of the Federal Office, it will not publicly announce whether it has classified the AfD for the duration of the judicial proceedings. The authority is allowed to carry out the classification, but not publicly talk about it. At least the state offices for the protection of the constitution and the parliamentary control committee in the Bundestag will probably inform you. It is therefore not entirely ruled out that the information leaked to the media anyway – just as the plan for classification was leaked.

The AfD can lodge a complaint against the decision of the administrative court with the higher administrative court in Münster. Beyond that, the urgent procedure continues.