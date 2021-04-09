ofAndreas Schmid shut down

The list of countries classified as high incidence areas is being expanded. Newly included are Croatia and Turkey.

Berlin – The federal government has expanded the states that are considered to be high incidence areas. New on the list were Turkey and Croatia, which will have this status from Sunday midnight (April 11). The rapidly increasing number of cases on site did not allow any other conclusion. Countries in which the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is over 200 within seven days are classified as high incidence areas. This is now the case in more than 40 countries around the world.

Corona in Turkey: Incidence increases after easing – further restrictions planned

In Turkey, the week after Easter, the highest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic was reported. On April 8, there were more than 55,000 new infections within 24 hours. For comparison: In Germany, where as many people live as in Turkey, it was less than half as many on the same day. Turkey currently has an incidence of 393.5 (as of April 9). In the metropolis of Istanbul, almost 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants were recently registered within seven days.

Observers attribute the rapid increase in the number of cases to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s easing policy. The Turkish President * continued to lift the corona restrictions in March. Cafes and restaurants, for example, were open and curfews lifted. In order to stop the current trend, stricter restrictions such as exit restrictions in the corresponding regions apply again. The measures are to be tightened further for the fasting month of Ramadan, which begins next week.

Corona: Croatia from now on high incidence area – third wave is noticeable

In Croatia, too, the corona situation has worsened in the past few days. After individual regions such as the holiday region of Istria were largely spared from restrictions before Easter, the measures in the EU country are now being tightened across the board. The gastronomy is currently only allowed to serve in its outdoor area. In addition, stricter contact and assembly restrictions apply

The country with four million inhabitants currently has an incidence of 285.3. (As of April 9th). 2599 new cases were registered within one day. During the second wave of infections in December, more than 4,000 new infections were constantly reported. After public life was largely shut down as a result, the situation stabilized. Now, however, the third wave threatens.

Corona: high incidence area – what does the classification mean?

If a country is considered a high incidence area, this entails restrictions on entry into Germany. People who want to enter Germany from the relevant areas must have a negative corona test *. Since air travel already requires a corresponding test result in order to be allowed to get on board, practically nothing changes for you. What is new is that proof of not having the coronavirus * is now also required on land routes.

The Robert Koch Institute * states: “Anyone who has stayed in one of these regions in the last 10 days before entering the country is obliged to provide evidence (medical certificate or test result) that they are not infected with the SARS coronavirus upon entry -CoV-2 and present it to the competent authority or the authority commissioned by it upon request. This test may have been carried out at least 48 hours before entry. “

Corona: three EU countries downgraded – no new virus variant areas

In addition to Croatia * and Turkey, Armenia and Ukraine have also been classified as high incidence areas. In addition, the federal government has removed three states from the list. From Sunday (April 11), Malta *, Latvia * and Slovakia will only be considered “normal” risk areas.

On the positive side, it should be mentioned that no other countries and regions were identified as virus variant areas *. In this context, the RKI currently names eight countries in Africa (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa) as well as Brazil and the French department of Moselle. The Austrian Tyrol, which borders Bavaria, and the Czech Republic were already removed from the list of virus variant areas at the end of March. The complete listing of the RKI can be viewed here. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA