Classics | These restaurant dishes have been hits even for decades: “Nothing changes”

Cella’s meatballs

mashed potatoes, garlic fries or French fries and a little brown sauce, pickles and other side dishes. The centerpiece of the dish is of course the meatballs, which are one of the most popular dishes of the Helsinki restaurant Cella.

Similar Cella meatballs have been offered since 1998.

“The taste world is exactly the same. It hasn’t changed at all since then,” says Cella’s chef Olli Ruokonen.

Cella was founded in 1969.

The meatballs are made from scratch in the restaurant’s kitchen. Around 20,000 of them are rolled out each year. Ruokonen does not disclose the recipe for the buns to the public.

“The chef never tells his recipes.”

That’s how much Ruokonen reveals that Cella’s meatballs are made from a spice mix mixed in the restaurant itself. It is also of great importance that the meat used for the dumplings is of high quality, he adds.

“ People often want something new, but they also like to go back to an old classic.

For the classics according to Ruokonen, there is an order.

“People often want something new, but they also like to go back to an old classic. We have such dishes on the menu that many places don’t know how to or don’t bother to make them.”

Dishes familiar to Finns attract both young and older customers. It is a pleasure to notice that the customers come from different social and age groups, says Ruokonen.

The meatball dish is one of Cella’s most popular dishes.

Blanko’s lamb pasta

Restaurant Blanko opened up to the riverside of Turku at the turn of the millennium. Back then, no one could have guessed that lamb pasta would still be on the list more than 20 years later.

Before founding Blanko, the restaurant’s current kitchen manager and partner Kari Hurri worked for a while as a cook in Switzerland. It was there that I became familiar with lamb tenderloin, which was still not widely used in Finland at that time.

“I thought it was great meat. The thought of it stuck.”

Lamb pasta creator Hurri decided to make tenderloin the main element of the dish. Back in the early 2000s, the pairing of pasta and lamb was quite exceptional, Hurri recalls.

“ “The fact that a dish becomes this popular is always a little bit down to luck.”

See also France | The police are accused of harsh measures and indiscriminate arrests during pension protests Blanko’s lamb pasta is topped with lamb tenderloin, sun-dried tomato pesto, pine nuts, rocket and Parmesan.

At the same time, other ingredients that are a little more unknown to Finns also started to become common in restaurants and shops. As examples of these, Hurri mentions arugula and sun-dried tomato, both of which come from lamb pasta.

Although the combination of ingredients was once exceptional, tomato, meat and cheese were still quite approachable. Hurri believes that is one of the reasons for the pasta’s success.

“The secret of pasta – which I am here to reveal – is roasting the meat.”

Nowadays lamb tenderloin is used for the pasta, which is, as it were, quickly flamed in a wok pan. The taste is not the same if the meat is fried in a Teflon pan on an induction stove, says Hurri.

Lamb pasta is still one of Blanko’s best-selling dishes. According to Hurri, customers will arrive from all over Finland after that.

“The fact that a dish becomes this popular is always a little bit down to luck. “

The dish entered the market at a time when many of its ingredients were still new to Finns.

“Now it’s kind of harder to come up with something completely new.”

Basbas blood orange risotto

When Helsinki-based Basbas closes for the Christmas break, regular customers ask when the blood orange season can start. In Basbas, it means blood orange risotto.

Blood oranges are harvested at the beginning of the year. Then you can also order blood orange risotto, which has become a kind of phenomenon, from the Basbas menu. The fruit is only at its best for a short time, so risotto is usually only available for 3-6 weeks.

“ “It takes courage to dare to add so much bitterness and acidity.”

Basbas’ blood orange risotto is visually brazenly simple, says restaurateur Nicolas Thieulon. “It looks like rice porridge with a little color.”

What the secret to blood orange risotto is?

“I think it’s bravery,” says Basbas’ second restaurateur Nicolas Thieulon.

“It takes courage to dare to add so much bitterness and acidity.”

The risotto consists of fairly traditional risotto ingredients, plus lemon juice and blood orange peel. Orange is usually associated with desserts, so at first the idea of ​​sprinkling risotto with orange seemed crazy, says Thieulon.

“But it became fascinating. It boggles the mind a bit. In the first forkful, the brain associates its characteristic taste with sugar, but then it is richly acidic.”

Risotto has been available at the restaurant since it opened in 2015. Thieulon doesn’t remember where the idea for risotto came from. It could be either himself or a partner Kalle Kiukainen idea.

However, Sen Thieulon knows that the dish in question will not leave the restaurant’s menu. Over the years, Thieulon has only received a few comments that the risotto didn’t taste good.

Kore’s falafel bar

From Turku Kuori restaurant’s lunch falafels have become a modern classic.

When Kuori opened in 2016, falafels were on the lunch menu from day one. They began to be served with salad and pastes.

“We thought then that we could see how long people can stand falafels,” says Kuore’s other restaurateur Marjaana Pohjola.

Falafels were already familiar to Pohjola, as he has been a vegetarian since he was 11 years old. The idea of ​​a falafel restaurant was born when Pohjola was in his twenties doing an internship in the restaurant industry in Spain.

The popularity of Kuori’s falafel is indicated, among other things, by the fact that the restaurant’s falafel is served as a main course at some weddings in May, says restaurant manager Laura Vähätalo.

While visiting Barcelona, ​​Pohjola visited a falafel bar. There were pitos available, which you could fill with falafels, pastes and other toppings.

“I thought it was so nice then.”

Nowadays, Kuore offers falafel with a side table on weekdays, but also a changing lunch menu. Most of the lunch diners choose the falafel bar, says Kuori’s restaurant manager Laura Vähätalo.

When the restaurants closed during the corona virus, production did not stop in Kuore. At that time, rounds that became very popular were made to be sold in stores.

“The merchants were asking ‘can we get more, can we get more’, but we didn’t have time to run them that much here,” says Vähätalo.

In 2021, a positive problem was also solved, because Kuori’s restaurateurs developed fallero, i.e. broad bean falafel. It won the Finnish recipe for success competition and became available to consumers in stores.

Elite Tauno Palo’s cream onion steak

“Thence has become a brand”, says the kitchen manager of the artist restaurant Elite Petri Rissanen.

Rissanen refers, of course Tauno Fire for creamed onion steak. Already in 1932, the main course of the restaurant’s artist menu is nowadays always Tauno Palo’s steak.

“ “Tauno Palo’s steak is not touched, it is not brought to the present day, nothing is changed.”

When Rissanen came to the house almost ten years ago and then started as kitchen manager, he was instructed as follows: Do not touch Tauno Palo’s steak, do not bring it up to date, do not change anything.

According to Elite’s kitchen manager Petri Rissanen, the simplicity of the cream onion steak appeals to customers.

A legend according to Tauno Palo, once upon a time he would have ordered such a steak in a restaurant, with which the portion was added to the list. Rissanen does not guarantee that this would have actually happened.

At one point, the steak was made from minced meat, but nowadays it is made from beef sirloin. The steak is served with fried potatoes, cream onion sauce and pickles. Steak has been on the menu for decades. According to Ruokonen, since the 1980s at the latest.

Now around 300–400 steaks are sold per week. Especially large groups often order them. In the restaurant, you can even enjoy the food at Palo’s table.

The simplicity of the dish appeals to customers, believes Rissanen.

“It’s that old-time chatter, not useless crumbs.”

Steak will hardly ever disappear from the restaurant’s menu if the concept remains the same, Rissanen thinks.