The big N He prepared a tandem to transmit two characteristic events simultaneously: Indie World and Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcasewhere future developments from external developers that will arrive to Nintendo Switch over the next few months to please the entire audience.

Konami stood out for exhibiting the return of old acquaintances, dealing with Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars and Castlevania Dominus Collectionwhich will include the Nintendo DS releases Castlevania Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia, and Limited Run Games will soon surprise with a collector’s edition.

Tetris, the legendary game of making lines by arranging blocks did not want to miss the party and will arrive in a collection called Tetris Forever which includes several variants of this franchise plus new modes. In parallel, Tetris for NES will be released for the virtual console.

It was not enough for Capcom to have revealed Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics weeks ago, but did the same with Capcom Fighting Collection 2which will delight all fans of the fighting genre, opening the door to future releases of the same type.

The compilation in question will bring together productions that caused a sensation in arcades at the time: Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 ProCapcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Capcom Fighting EvolutionStreet Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER, Project JusticePower Stone, Power Stone 2 and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein.

Tales of Graces f will also receive an improved version and MySims: Cozy Bundle will return with the iconic Wii and Nintendo DS releases that made it a cult experience in the purest Animal Crossing style. As if that were not enough, other not-so-old classics will land on Nintendo Switch, such as Goat Simulator 3 and Yakuza Kiwami.

In the area of ​​​​news, there were present CookFitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer, Pizza TowerRune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and the acclaimed role-playing titles Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land and Fairy Tail 2.

For those looking to spend some time relaxing with shades retrothey can’t leave aside Coffee Talk Tokyo; Sea of ​​Stars: Throes of the Watchmakerthe expansion of the award-winning RPG inspired by the 16-bit era and; Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX which marks the return of the blue knight.

The hybrid console of Nintendo does not tire of continuing to host productions of all caliber and although it has been for some time in the final phase of its commercial cycle, the reality is that it has all the tickets to become the best-selling console in history and be remembered for having a Spectacular bookstore.