Classical music | The 24-year-old Finn was the youngest ever elected to lead the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

Classical music|Tarmo Peltokoski has been considered part of the rising generation of Finnish conductors.

4.7. 20:30

24 years old Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski has been selected to lead the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. Peltokoski is the youngest person ever to lead an orchestra.

Peltokoski studied at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki. He has been considered part of the rising generation of Finnish conductors Klaus Mäkelän alongside conductors like

Peltokoski serves as the orchestra’s musical director for four years, starting from the season 2026–2027. He takes over from the Dutch maestro From Jaap van Zwedenwho ended his 12-year tenure with the orchestra last month.

Peltokoski is currently the music director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra. Next year, he will work in France as the musical director of the Toulouse National Orchestra.