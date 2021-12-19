Everywhere in the Kuip the walkie-talkies crack. Message from Amsterdam. Two buses with football players have just left the Hilton Hotel, on their way to the A4. One inconspicuous white. One crimson with four white letters on it.

It’s time. Ajax is approaching. It is a quarter to twelve on Sunday morning and with every minute that the expected time of arrival is getting closer, the tension is increasing in South Rotterdam. ME’s arm themselves with shields. Stewards at the ramp of the stadium grounds form lines. While on the edge of the square the group of supporters of Feyenoord is growing. Some have hoods on. Others a scarf over their face. There’s something in the air. Something ominous.

The night before, Feyenoord emailed all journalists present. The club gave the “urgent advice” to be at the stadium no later than 11:30 am, although the kick-off was not until 2:30 pm. “Media is advised to park the car as far as possible from the Autopoort and the entrance of the Maasgebouw.”

The Maasgebouw is the office and conference complex next to De Kuip. Normally anyone can get near there, now all the man-sized gates are locked. “What are you here for?” the steward asks a woman dressed in black on boxes. She stands in despair in front of the main entrance and doesn’t know where to go. She also turns out to be a security guard. She is in the cockpit for the first time. Like football players of the home team, she will probably not soon forget her first time.

Since 1921

This edition of the Classic is special in any case. The duel between the two biggest rivals in the Netherlands has been in existence for a hundred years – the first meeting was in 1921. “’The Classic: a work of art for eternity’”, was the title of the video that Feyenoord spread in advance. It is extra nice that both clubs have the same number of points. Halfway through the season it was sometimes less exciting at the top of the Eredivisie.

Still, the artwork was given a dark edge. Already on Saturday. While the video of Feyenoord went around the web, a photo of a banner that some Feyenoord hooligans had made also circulated on social media. It read, “Today is red, Lizzy and Joy on Borsato’s lap.”

Lizzy, less than three weeks old, and two-year-old Joy are the children of Steven Berghuis. The former captain of Feyenoord switched to Ajax last summer and is seen as a traitor by part of the supporters in Rotterdam. Although he never returned to his home in Rotterdam, he said immediately upon his transfer that he would be there if Ajax had to play at Feyenoord.

That he would not participate was never an option in Amsterdam. His trainer Erik ten Hag said this week that if Berghuis could not play along, no one from Ajax would come to Rotterdam. No Berghuis, no competition.

Although the hard core of Feyenoord had been called up to come to the Kuip, Ajax approached the match as normally as possible. Constantly asking Berghuis whether he dared to do it could actually have the opposite effect: who knows, maybe that actually frightened him. Ajax will therefore also be traveling in its own red bus this Sunday.

Most of the time it went relatively smoothly. Although a rod went through in 1996, substitute Menno Willems injured his hand, but the other way around, there were also Ajax players who revived the hostile atmosphere at De Kuip. Luis Suarez, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, André Onana. They got motivated. There is nothing more beautiful than playing football in the lion’s den.

Would that also work now? When at one o’clock the walkie-talkies crack again and the stewards are told that no one is allowed to talk to keep the line clear, the Ajax bus appears to be nearby. A helicopter circles above the stadium. Guards walk restlessly back and forth. Stewards of Feyenoord withdraw behind the lines of the mobile unit.

Fire arrows

There they are! While the two buses behind police cars turn onto Stadionweg, hundreds of people sprinted towards the road at the same time. Fire arrows are shooting towards the Ajax buses. Nitrate bombs are being set off. Visibility deteriorates. Smoke hangs all around the stadium from all the fireworks being thrown at the two coaches. “Jesus christ,” mutters a photographer who tries to capture images of the commotion outside.

Five minutes later, the fire alarm goes off in De Kuip because of the smoke entering it. When the Ajax bus safely reaches the gates of the stadium, the birthday boy Steven Berghuis and his teammates step through the clouds of dust into the changing rooms. In the background you can hear the savage and incessant barking of the Mechelen herders of the police. The adrenalin splashes from the faces of the bus drivers of Ajax.

Inside, the players prepare for the match. The riots continue outside. Hooligans drag crush barriers across the parking lot. Fire arrows bounce off police cars. A cat-and-mouse game ensues in which plainclothes officers chase after hooded youths. Water cannons are used. The square is being swept clean making it relatively quiet outside when the match starts at 2.30 pm.

As tumultuous as the run-up was, the match itself is so boring. It is Ajax that takes the lead just before half-time via an own goal from Marcos Senesi. Then Feyenoord insists, but the home team never becomes so dangerous that the equalizer is in the air. Ten minutes before the end, Dusan Tadic ensures the 0-2 final score from the penalty spot. A goal that he celebrates with clenched fists and Serbian expletives.

The same Tadic appears in the press room twenty minutes later with a broad smile. What had he thought of the reception earlier that afternoon? “Beautiful, beautiful”, says the captain of Ajax. “It gives energy and provides extra motivation. We miss the full stadiums.” A journalist to Tadic: “But you still have to go back, don’t you, Dusan.”