Today, fans of the established pocket monster franchise have had good news, as it was revealed that there will be a new edition of Pokémon Presents, in which they will announce news about the franchise, that includes the world championships. , new cards, TV shows and video games. Speaking of the latter, it seems that they have found evidence that classic versions of the saga will return in some type of remake, and it would not be the rumored ones. black and white.

To publicize the announcement of this presentation, a video was released through the channel Youtube official of the saga, confirming that the next February 27 at 8:00 AM Mexico time, We will see the new presentation with what promises to be something that fans have been waiting for. And within the same video, fans discovered something in particular, given that at the bottom of the description, they have linked a generation of the brand that can excite the most nostalgic.

And at the bottom they place the versions of Gold and Silversomething that is a bit strange, since in theory they should put Scarlet and Violet due to current issues. That has made fans think that there will be some kind of return to the Johto region, either with remakes that go beyond those seen in D.S. or in a recreation as a step in the case of Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee.

This is the description of the classics:

“Pokémon Gold and Silver” are role-playing video games developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy Color portable console. These games are the second generation of the main Pokémon series and were initially released in Japan in November 1999, followed by international releases in 2000. In “Pokémon Gold and Silver,” players take on the role of a young Pokémon trainer whose goal is to become the Pokémon League Champion. They travel through the Johto region, capturing and training wild Pokémon, defeating other trainers in battles, and facing off against Gym Leaders to earn medals. The game introduces a new cast of Pokémon creatures, as well as new gameplay mechanics and features, such as the game's internal clock that affects certain events and day and night cycles.

We will have to wait a little longer to know the response to new games in the saga. Specifically, the February 27 thWe will have all the information.

