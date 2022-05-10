Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jalisco, communicated prior to the Quarterfinal match, Atlas-Chivas, that the use of face masks will be eliminated for open places after the decrease in positive cases by Covid-19 in the state.

“The numbers tell us that we are fine, that we have advanced, and the pandemic has been controlled in our state, today we have 59 cases per day, on average, when in recent years we had 800 cases per day. We have the lowest level of hospitalization, today we have only 21 people hospitalized and during April 19 deaths, they represent the lowest level since April 2020,” he said.

Of course, the politician stressed that the Coronavirus pandemic situation is not over yet, so we will have to be cautious. This measure was made official days before the first leg match between Chivas and Atlas, their fans will not have the obligation to wear the drill cover in the match, since it will only be necessary on public transport and in hospitals.

So it will be the first Clásico Tapatío in times of a pandemic that will be played as always, without restriction, however Enrique Alfaro advised people who perceive symptoms of a respiratory disease to immediately wear a sanitary mask.

The decision, as reported, was made by the members of the health table, scientists, researchers and academics who have dialogued throughout this health emergency in conjunction with the Jalisco government. The decision will take effect from Tuesday, May 10.

The Liga MX Quarterfinal match will be played on Thursday at the Akron Stadium while the return leg will be on Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium, being the first two games that the mask will not be necessary to use after the determination.

It should be noted that on April 26, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, explained that at the national level “a number of minimal cases” remained, so that the Mexican Republic would be transiting to the endemic state.