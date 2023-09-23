That’s fun shopping! We are looking for a classic supercar for Cayman money!

An original request! We like that. Peter sent us an email asking if we could shop for a nice classic supercar for Cayman money. Now we initially thought it was a used Cayman, but Peter meant a new Cayman GTS.

Ferrari too good

We’re going to explain it briefly. He currently has a few cars, including one Ferrari 448 GTB. Unfortunately, unfortunately, that car is going away. Peter always dreamed of a car like this, but when he had one, the fun went away a little too quickly.

The problem with the Ferrari is twofold. First of all, the car represents enormous value. Secondly, the car is too good and too fast to enjoy. You really have to go to the Autobahn and the track to get the car working. Then you’re pretty much faster than everyone, but it’s a shame. That is why Peter often drives his MG B on Sundays, a classic he inherited from his father. That MG is just too old, too slow and too poorly built to do longer tours, but the 488 GTB is overkill.

Search for a classic supercar

Why not a classic supercar? One that is less good and less fast than the 488 GTB, but where you can better tap into its speed potential. So combining the classic sensations of the MG with a little more power. Is that possible? And if so, what do you end up with?

Peter would prefer not to have a car that depreciates enormously. He would like to drive it, so no cars with 5,000 km where the USP is that low mileage.

Anyway, the wishes and requirements for a classic supercar for Cayman money can be seen below:

Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (930)

€145,000

1986

97,000 km

What is it?

A driving legend! The widow maker! The 930 Turbo is the archetype Porsche. The Turbo is often dismissed as the comfortable and fast choice. In this case it is still quite an exciting car. There is no ASR or ESP, but there is a significant pendulum effect thanks to the motor that is placed behind the rear axle. The engine itself is a special unit, because the 3.3 liter six-cylinder boxer has a lot of power and torque, but also a significant turbo lag and a somewhat slow response to the accelerator pedal. As a result, it takes a while before the engine delivers its power. But when he does, it comes in nicely.

How does it drive?

Yes, exciting! The steering is incredibly direct and full of feeling. Not as precise as modern Porsches. The upright windshield and hanging pedals provide a unique seating position and driving experience. The 911 Turbo is not only fast for its time, but also really fast. It is not a car that you wring to find the last tenths on the Nürburgring, but a car that always commands respect and that you get to know along the way. It sounds very strange, but just like a Clio V6, this is a car that makes normal driving quite an experience.

Costs Porsche

Consumption: 1 in 8.6

Fuel costs: €118

Weight: 1,300 kg

Motor vehicle tax: 57

Insurance: €125

Total: €300

Maintenance forecast

It is an old car, so keep a close eye on the condition of the car when you buy it. It is also important to keep track of everything. The costs are actually quite reasonable in many cases. Parts are very well arranged at Porsche. The reliability is also good, these are very sturdy cars. The last series in particular are fully developed. But because it is a classic, you have to take into account not only repairs, but also overhauls.

Depreciation forecast

It’s a Porsche, so you’re basically on gold. For this amount you can also get a 964 Carrera, but that’s only because all restomodders take care of it. We think. A late 911 Turbo is an icon and will absolutely not decrease in value, is our forecast. In fact, maintain it well at the Porsche dealer and keep it in the best possible condition and you can make money from it.

Honda NSX (NA1)

€118,000 (specialist, Italy)

1993

27,000 km

What is it?

The ultimate Honda and perhaps the ultimate Japanese supercar. The Honda NSX was a showcase of what the Japanese had to offer. Quite a lot, as it turned out. The Honda NSX of this generation (the NA1) remained in production until 2005, but it’s the early examples that you want. They are the lightest and most fun. Over the years, the NSX became more luxurious and heavier, but not more fun. Avoid the NSX-T and automatics, they were more expensive new, but you want the coupe with a manual gearbox.

How does it drive?

Divine! It is one of those cars where every piece of technology has been thought through and you notice that. This is not coincidentally a mid-engine Honda with a V6, but a homogeneous piece of technology that just works. Together with a Lotus, the steering is the best you can encounter. No modern car comes close, McLaren apart from that. The engine is not very strong on paper, 273 hp, but it is how the power is released. The big USP is the balance. While with a Porsche you really have to be careful what you do, you can grab this car by the neck and wring everything out. Or not. Then the NSX likes it too. You can even commute to work with it. A rare piece of high-quality technology.

Costs Honda

Consumption: 1 to 10.75

Fuel costs: €95

Weight: 1,370 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €65

Insurance: €95

Total: €255

Maintenance forecast

It is a Honda, so mega-reliable! And that still applies. But just like with the Porsche, you really have to take into account that there will be some high costs. Rust is almost non-existent, thanks to the aluminum space frame. There are no electrical problems either, because it is a Honda. Some units have stood still for a very long time, so you may need to replace oil, brakes, rubbers, tires and the like.

Parts can be a bit more difficult, especially compared to Porsche. The parts are certainly not cheap either. Top tip: things are a little better in the US. The car was sold there (in much larger numbers) as an Acura or go to NSX UK, where they have a short line with Japan. The Dutch Honda dealer would love to see you come, but don’t count on having a front screen, rear light or lower block in stock for you.

Depreciation forecast

You’re going to win here, because NSXs are expensive. Very expensive. That is not a recent phenomenon, the NSX has represented a high value for a long time. We are optimistic about depreciation. Of all Japanese cars, this one has the greatest collector’s value. Yes, a Supra or Skyline too, but that is mainly because so many of them are over-tuned. The value of the NSX has been rising slightly for years and we do not see why this will not be the case in the coming years.

Aston Martin Virage Volante

€139,000

1993

13,600 km

What is it?

We also wanted to offer something completely different before going to the YOLO. You may find a completely different driving experience interesting. Especially if you have an MG B, another British convertible is a nice addition. This car comes from the period when Aston Martin was extremely unsuccessful and hardly built any cars. And what came out of the factory gates of Newport-Pagnell was not exactly high quality at the time. But quite nice! In this case, the Virage Volante is a large convertible with a 5.3 liter V8 engine. The headlights are from Audi, the taillights from Volkswagen. Later facelift models look classier, but don’t have that cool ’80s vibe.

How does it drive?

Yes, more adventurous than sporty. This is not a British Ferrari, let’s be clear. It may sound strange, but this generation of Aston is basically what you want a muscle car to be. Not that it drives like a Mustang, but it does look a bit like one. Only then does the Aston Martin have a little more refinement. It is a great car to drive daily. So definitely go for the convertible, because it adds a dimension. Yes, the carriage is now much weaker, but you hear the V8 much better. And this wasn’t the sharpest sports car anyway, so you don’t lose that much in that regard.

Costs Aston Martin

Consumption: 1 to 5.76

Fuel costs: €178

Weight: 1,640 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €85

Insurance: €175

Total: €438

Maintenance forecast:

Well, find a specialist and write down the birthdays of his staff, their children and their pets. Because you are going to get to know them all well. You can still get parts through Aston Martin Works, but it is expensive.

Depreciation forecast

Difficult to predict. Aston Martins are a bit hit-and-miss in terms of depreciation. Especially compared to their competitors. In this case it’s okay, because these cars were built by hand in very low numbers: 234 pieces to be precise. In addition, this car is a real Aston Martin and not a converted Jaguar (which is what the DB7 actually is).

Ferrari Testarossa

€135,000

1987

29,000 km

What is it?

Don Johnson’s car in Miami Vice. It doesn’t get much cooler than this. The Ferrari Testarossa was the super GT of the 1980s. Think of a supercar from this period and if it can’t be a Lamborghini Countach, this is it.

How does it drive?

Like a souped-up Panda, Naturally. Joking aside, we are just saying that this car is very misunderstood. Everyone thinks this is a supercar. A purebred sports car. It’s actually not that. It is actually more of a GT. So the interior is relatively spacious (although the seating position is goofy). The suspension is not rock hard and the engine is relatively docile. Of course it remains a naturally aspirated flat V12, so it sounds incredibly good and fits very well.

Ferrari costs

Consumption: 1 in 4.54

Fuel cost: 225

Weight: 1,656 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €93

Insurance: €220

Total: €338

Maintenance forecast

Dramatic. Ferraris from the ’80s are dying to maintain. There is a certain Ferrari tax, of course. But even without that tax it is extremely expensive. Parts are extremely expensive, a lot has to be replaced regularly and the block has to be removed for almost everything. On the other hand: there is still a lot available via Ferrari Classiche to keep the car in tip top condition. But don’t count yourself rich, these are real money pits. Replacing a clutch can easily cost five figures.

Depreciation forecast

That also depends a bit on how you maintain it. A well-maintained Ferrari Testarossa will only increase in value. So make sure you have a good starting point, not one that has a lot wrong with it.

Conclusion: classic supercar for Cayman money

Well, go for the Honda! The times when you had to explain that it is very special are long gone. The Honda NSX drives very well by today’s standards, the costs to keep it running are manageable and the depreciation is, er, actually non-existent. The 911 Turbo is a solid choice if the NSX is too well-behaved. The other two are definitely worth it, but perhaps more part of a collection that contains more cars.

