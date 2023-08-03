Treasure’s classic shoot-em-up Radiant Silvergun is coming soon to Steamthe first time it’s been available on PC.

Originally released in 1998 on the Sega Saturn and in arcades in Japan, it was later released on the Xbox 360 in 2011 and last year the Nintendo Switch with local co-op play and online leaderboards, as well as updated graphics.

Judging by the trailer on Steam (the same as the below Switch trailer), it’s this version that will soon be released – although the exact release date is unknown.

Radiant Silvergun Switch trailer.

Radiant Silvergun is a vertically scrolling bullet hell cult classic, with the player’s ship featuring a varied arsenal of weapons that can be combined for new effects.

It also features a unique color scoring system, where destroying enemies of the same color results in a score bonus and a boost to the weapon type used.

The game’s spiritual successor, Ikaruga, was released in arcades in 2001, with a Dreamcast port a year later. It too features an innovative color mechanic.

The Steam port of Radiant Silvergun is being developed and published by Live Wire, also responsible for the Switch port.

Notably, the game requires a controller to play – mouse and keyboard is not supported. Hopefully it’ll run nicely on a Steam Deck.