YE Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 03:41



Traveling with your partner through an idyllic setting, culminating in a romantic dinner in a remote, unknown and, above all, beautiful place can be a great plan to spend Valentine’s night. There are many possible uses for a car on Valentine’s Day, but in no case should they be the ones that take center stage on such a special occasion, but they should help.

In fact, we offer you some ideas to surprise your partner on such a special day, using the car as a perfect complement to another plan such as going to a romantic dinner in a classic car, for example.

Can

rent a limousine to get to a special dinner. Any woman dreams of the end of Pretty Woman, when the film’s leading man goes to look for his beloved by going out through the sunroof of a vehicle. So put on your best clothes, he buys a pretty rose and go in a limo to find your girlfriend. But, where to rent this type of vehicle? There are multiple options on the internet. For example, if you are from Madrid, you can go to ‘Dream Cars Limousines’. For 150 euros they will take you to your loved one’s door for a walk and then end the evening in a restaurant in Madrid. Without a doubt, a more than interesting plan.

You can too

rent a classic car to go to a dinner or another romantic plan, like with the limousine, but with another style. Renting a classic car to go to the wedding is very frequent, but it does not necessarily have to be just to stand at the altar with your partner, it can also be a surprise that helps make your main plan more special, a dinner, a getaway, etc

And since it is not every day you can enjoy a Ferrari or a Lamborghini, for your partner to be able to drive a vehicle in this category is surely a dream to come true. Renting a vehicle with these characteristics can cost between 600 and 1,000 euros for the whole day, a price that may be a bit high, but… one day is one day. Even so, if you want to spend Valentine’s Day with your partner and a high-end car, Rentbull is a website where you can obtain this service.

Another possible gift is to rent the car to do a short route or to travel a circuit. Formula GT, through its website, has various offers for it. From fifty euros, you can give your partner the gift of driving in El Jarama or Montmeló. There is

many circuits to choose from throughout the national territory.

Last but not least, a sunset at the drive-in. Drive-ins are back, a way of watching movies made famous in America during the 1950s and 1960s. It is a different method of savoring the cinema and, in the middle of Valentine’s Day, a perfect plan to enjoy with your partner and your car at the same time. There are still few in Spain, but in Madrid we have the RACE Drive-in Cinema (Calle Isla de Java, 2), as well as others in Gijón, Alicante or Valencia.