For those who don’t know, the Steam store has many games from the franchise Resident Evil, Well, we can see the great remakes that have been released and also the numbered ones that became very relevant, such as the seventh and of course, Village It can’t be missing. However, the valve platform lacks something very specific, we are talking about the classic installments of the franchise that made their way in PlayStation original, which are finally available for those most nostalgic for the series.

That’s right, the first three games of the brand can now be tested on the computer, something that Capcom It had already taken time to make these days, although something that should be mentioned is the fact that they are not available on Steam. Well, the person in charge of having them for sale is none other than GOG, a company that offers the games separately to $5 USD or all 3 in a package for $15 USDwhich for some strange reason is the same price as purchasing them one by one.

Here are the characteristics of these classics:

– Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

– All 4 localizations of the game are included (English, German, French, Japanese).

– Improved DirectX game renderer.

– New rendering options (windowed mode, vertical sync control, gamma correction, integer scaling, anti-aliasing and more).

– Improved scene timing.

– Improved gaming video player.

– Improved game log settings.

– Exit the game and change tasks without problems.

– Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button combination regardless of hardware and wireless mode.

An interesting addition is that it does not have DRM so that the games can run. That is, if the user does not have internet in the PC For some reason, you can play them without asking the store for digital authorization.

Via: GOG

Author’s note: It’s great that people can relive these classics, because although the remakes are good, they cannot replace the originals because the game mechanics are not the same.