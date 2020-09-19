A.Even best-selling authors sometimes suffer from writer’s block. It is understandable: You found the recipe for success for a book that the readers devour – and now you have to add a completely new one that might not interest anyone? Stephenie Meyer, the author of the popular “Twilight” vampire ham, has drawn the conclusions from this. 14 years later she published her bestseller “Bis (s) zum Morgengrauen” again under the name “Bis (s) zum Morgengrauen” and from a different perspective: Instead of young Bella, the story is now told by the vampire Edward.

This book also made it into the bestseller lists. EL James had already applied the principle before, who had a straggler follow her “50 Shades of Gray” trilogy, who reproduced the love-and-slashes saga from the point of view of Mr. Gray. And actually this can only be a beginning: Many great works of world literature are waiting to be told again from a different perspective. An exclusive preview.

I was Dulcinea

“Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes from the point of view of Aldonza Lorenzo

What a shock for the fun-loving farmer’s daughter Aldonza Lorenzo when she learns that for months she had been the unsuspecting object of the lust of an obscure man who called himself Don Quixote (or Don Quixote? Don Quixote?) And who became known through a series of strange appearances . “He rode through the area in rusty armor on an old horse and did the most embarrassing things – supposedly all in my honor,” says Aldonza. “He fought against windmills, for example. I have nothing against windmills. “



Monument to Dulcinea and Quixote in Dulcinea’s home village of El Toboso

She thinks the name Dulcinea del Toboso, which he gave her, is “totally silly,” says Aldonza. “The guy is really creepy, the purest stalker. I don’t really like older men either. And if an old Don, then at least it should have been Don Johnson, but so, well. ”She has now blocked the alleged Don Quixote on her social media channels. Aldonza wants to take advantage of the involuntary fame and make it big as a book author and influencer, with a focus on trips to Spain and refined salted meat recipes.

Lord Voldemort and the terrible boy

“Harry Potter” by Joanne K. Rowling from the point of view of Lord Voldemort

The world has followed the adventures of a wise, messy-haired magician through seven books and eight films. Its great antagonist only appears towards the end and is dramatically reduced to two tasks: to embody absolute evil – and to fail every time. The story of Lord Voldemort has more tragedy and depth than the coming-of-age story with plenty of hocus-pocus that we know as “Harry Potter”. It took years of literary maturity and a few side works about cute animals before Joanne K. Rowling was able to write the Potter saga again – from the perspective of Lord Voldemort, who finally appears in a different light, namely as a seeker, as the one who doubts.



Broken character: Lord Voldemort

In the first volume Voldemort experiences the trauma of his existence: He, who considers himself the most evil and powerful of all sorcerers, loses the direct duel against a baby. Against that dreadful boy whose name Voldemort dared not pronounce for years, especially since he realized that “Harry Potter” was an anagram of “tough guy, or”; what the “or” stands for, Voldemort will, to his sorrow, never find out. The shame in any case not only brings him the ridicule of cheeky magicians (“Volldepp-Mort”), he also has to live in exile in Albania (!) For ten years, transformed into a kind of worm-like appendage. Towards the end of each volume, Voldemort bravely goes into battle against his archenemy Potter, who wins again and again. The reader suffers with the broken nobleman who for all his might is not even able to conjure up a decent nose for himself. A dark, very grown-up series of books that, unsurprisingly, comes to a sad end.