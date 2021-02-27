Classic recipe This is how you get perfectly juicy from oven salmon – a professional chef will tell you the trick that will help you fail

You get even better oven salmon when you salt the fish in brine and cook it on low heat.

Bred rainbow trout swim at the tables of the Finns In the 1970s.

Before that, salmon was still a rare treat, “better people’s food,” offered in restaurants. Now baked salmon is a beloved home cooking that is a familiar sight on weekdays, weekends and holidays alike.

Oven salmon is easy to make: the fish is salted and sliced ​​in the oven. But these simple steps are also associated with the opportunity to make things better than usual.

There must be enough salt and cooking should be done in moderation, as baked salmon cooked for too long and too hot will easily become dry.

Cook Jouni Toivanen according to the first essential to success is to choose from the store the freshest possible fish, caught no more than four days ago.

Another of the chef’s tricks is related to salting. Toivanen advises salting the fish in brine, as it guarantees even and good salt, even if the fish fillet is thick. Brine is prepared by heating water, adding salt to it and stirring until the salt dissolves in the water.

It is advisable to refrigerate the broth before dipping the fish in a salt bath. The 600-gram salmon fillet is salted in about 20 minutes. The salted salmon is rinsed and dried.

The secret to succulent fish is the low frying temperature. Some instructions advise you to fry fish up to 200 degrees, but Toivanen’s instructions fry fish at low heat, ie 100–120 degrees.

The fish cooks surprisingly fast, even at low heat. The thickness of the fillet affects ripening: domestic slender rainbow trout ripen faster than thick Norwegian salmon.

Perfect When aiming for a succulent, restaurant-style oven salmon, Toivanen advises using an indoor thermometer.

Place the meter in the thickest part of the salmon. When the meter shows 45 degrees, the fish is ready. The 45-degree fish is reddish but no longer translucent and clear. It takes about 25 minutes to cook, depending on the thickness of the fish fillet. There are often differences in oven temperatures, so it is a good idea to monitor ripening, especially in the final stages.

If you like more mature fish, you can cook the fish for longer. Toivanen advises a baking time of 35 minutes and an internal temperature of 48 degrees. Even salmon of about 50-52 degrees is still succulent.

Instead, the 60-degree fish to Toivanen’s taste is already starting to be overcooked. When white protein begins to form on the surface of the fish, the fish has become overripe.

Fish should not be fried dry just for safety – the Food Agency by Rainbow trout farmed in Finland and salmon farmed in Norway may be eaten raw.

In this recipe, sour cream flavored with white pepper and lemon juice is applied to the surface of the salmon before being placed in the oven. Serve the fish with vinegar roots and boiled potatoes or mues, for example.

The recipe has appeared in Gloria Food & Wine.

Correction 27.2.2021 at 11.48: It was previously reported that oven salmon swam at Finnish tables in the 1970s. Harvested rainbow trout swam into Finnish tables in the 1970s.