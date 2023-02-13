Last week something quite requested by users who have nintendoswitch On-lineand that was precisely the arrival of video games corresponding to GB, GBC and GBA. That itself has made players excited, as the classic releases of Pokemon They are by far the most desired in the catalogue.

One of the clues that make the obvious arrival of these games to the online service is linked to the Nintendo 64, and it is that for months it has been known that both installments will arrive at said library. And in its small letters, it was indicated that there would be no way to make transfers due to the absence of classic games and of course, the transfer pack of 64.

However, now on the channel of Youtube from Japan a video has been updated that indicates the terms of how the service works, and right in the segments that show Pokemon Stadium The letter that clarifies not being able to transfer information has been removed. That made fans automatically think that at least the first versions will reach the GB Classic.

For its part, as the sequel to Stadium, it is likely that the second generation will also be invited to the party, since the gold, silver and Crystal version could arrive. Although for reasons of savings, it is likely that they will only release the final games. But, that will also depend on whether an agreement is reached with The Pokemon Company.

For now, it will be time to wait for them to confirm the dates of both Pokemon StadiumWell, there’s still nothing.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: No doubt we all want to play the classic Pokémon games on Switch, but their owners have always been selfish in the sense that they don’t want to release them again. Miraculously they came to 3DS at the time.