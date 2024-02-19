We are facing a year of drought on PlayStation platforms, at least if we talk about exclusives made by their own development teams, and with that in mind it is possible that sony opted for lower profile launches, something like what was seen with helldivers 2. And it seems that this path has been selected for within the next few months, as a well-loved saga of the first video game device from sony He would be returning after a long time to fill the empty spaces on the calendar.

As mentioned by Jordan Middler medium VGCwe would be very little time away from seeing the return of Twisted Metal, and this may make some sense, given that the games in the saga are not usually complex in terms of their preparation and in return, the levels of fun are high. Furthermore, like the television series that came out in HBO Max had its own level of success, it's possible that people have it in their heads that they should release a new video game.

This is what he himself mentioned Middler:

You won't be waiting long for that 😉

Here is some information for those who don't know the franchise:

It is a series of vehicular combat video games developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and several associated studios. The first game in the series was released in 1995 for Sony's PlayStation console. Since then, there have been several sequels and spin-offs on different PlayStation platforms. In “Twisted Metal,” players control armed vehicles and engage in intense battles in closed arenas. The main objective is to destroy enemy vehicles and be the last one standing. Each vehicle is piloted by a unique character with their own story and motivations. The game is known for its focus on fast action, vehicular destruction, and outlandish weapons.

Remember that you can try the classic on devices like the mini PlayStation not released in a long time.

Editor's note: With the absence of great games this year, it is time for Sony to launch minor products that have their seal of exclusivity. In fact, there was also talk of a supposed new Patapon, so it will be time to see old franchises revived.