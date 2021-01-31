Preview of Barcelona – Real Madrid Women.

To be or not to be a classic. That will be the question to be resolved in today’s duel between Barça and Real Madrid. Beyond the controversy of the poorly adopted term Classic for this game, in which few already resist calling it this way, the doubt will walk between the birth of a new leader or the ratification, once again, of Barça’s superiority in Primera Iberdrola.

Almost no one resists giving as favorites who will act as locals. And reasons are not lacking: full of triumphs and an overwhelming scoring rate of just over five goals on average per game in the League, competition in which they touch two years without losing. A level that even allows him to arrive with an unusual calm to a duel in which the leadership is played. This tranquility of the Catalans, who have a cushion of three games less than the whites.

Barça, with less competition pace than Real Madrid



However, the historical rivalry between the two clubs makes this nuance now unimportant for Madrid, who could give history a blow with a win in the stadium where dressed as Tacon went out the back door (9-1). From that game last season there are some ashes but few martyrdoms in a team in the that there are hardly any survivors of such a catastrophe.

The truth is that the stage invites those of Aznar to dream more than ever, who have more competition rhythm than a Barça that has not played for a week and a half. There is also the recent demonstration of Barça’s mortality in the Super Cup, in which he was eliminated by Atlético (1-1, with victory on penalties) in the semifinal. These factors and the motivation to forget the balance of 19-1 of the Catalans between Tacon (9-1 and 0-6) and the 0-4 of the first leg in Valdebebas the Madrid cling to life itself.

And they do without drafts in your call, news that his rival reserves until hours before the appointment. Despite this, everything indicates that both will present their best clothes in the fight for a (provisional) leadership that already aims to be a classic of women’s football.

Atleti is played simultaneously back to the Champions zone

At the same time, Atlético de Madrid will look desperately at the European zone with the imposition of winning at Eibar and waiting for one of their rivals (Real Madrid or Levante) to lose. The rojiblancas cannot afford more mistakes when having a duel other than madridistas and granotas.

In addition to the match between Madrilenians and Basques and Barça-Real Madrid, three other matches will be played in this first day of the second round in the Primera Iberdrola. Among the most prominent is the Madrid-Rayo Vallecano derby, with a white team that arrives thrown into the match against its neighboring rival.

Day 18 of the Primera Iberdrola

Seville 1-1 Santa Teresa

Today

12:00 Atlético-Eibar (Gol TV)

12:00 Barça-Real Madrid (TDP)

13:30 Madrid CFF-Rayo Vallecano

14:00 Espanyol-Logroño (LaLiga TV)

18:30 Sports-Levante

Valencia-Granadilla (Postponed)

Betis-Athletic (Postponed)

Sporting de Huelva-Real Sociedad (Postponed)