A momentous event for the future of the League. Real Madrid and Barça, whites and azulgranas, the two colossi of Spanish football, write another chapter of a centuries-old rivalry, which awakens the passions of fans around the world and paralyzes Spain for a few hours. The third and second classified of the championship cross their paths with the fixed sights on Atlético, a limping leader in recent weeks but still in command of the table with nine days to go.

Three and a single point behind first place, respectively, Madrid and Barça once again believe in their chances of singing the alirón in just a few weeks, although one of the two and even both can go wrong when 24 points remain at stake if the Atlético is able to successfully pay for his visit to Betis on Sunday at Villamarín. It will be the first classic in white fiefdom away from the Santiago Bernabéu in more than 70 years, since the Alfredo Di Stéfano opens, an a priori less fierce scenario for a visitor who, however, has not accumulated bad results in recent times in the home of the eternal rival except for the closest precedent, which was also the last match in Chamartín, in March of 2020, and it was resolved with a 2-0 favorable to Zidane’s team.

Madrid is accompanied by a good league streak, with 23 of the last 27 points at stake in the League, the excellent feelings of the convincing victory against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final and the impression of a solvent team when the duel is high. The whites won in the Camp Nou classic, Atlético at home in the Madrid derby in the first round and Sevilla in the Pizjuán. They also took the two duels against Inter Milan in the group stage of the Champions League, they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach when the pass to the second round was at stake, they won both games against Atalanta in that same round and last Tuesday also to Liverpool. On duels of the utmost importance, This season only two points were left in the Metropolitano against Atlético but they were still able to avoid defeat in the final stretch, so their performance at the moment of truth is well proven.

Despite this, Zidane faces the challenge without three defenses a priori starters, such as captain Sergio Ramos, Varane and Carvajal, something that did not prevent him from leaving Liverpool practically dry, only able to shoot once on goal in Valdebebas. Nor did Hazard enter the list, whose return is managed with total caution given the precedents. Faced with these casualties, Madrid exhibits the magisterium of the center of the field formed by Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, the great moment of Benzema, Vinicius and Asensio, and the security of men like Lucas Vázquez or Nacho when their services are required.

For its part, Barça will debut at the Di Stéfano in their best moment of the season. Carry 19 consecutive league games without losing, having yielded only three draws, all at the Camp Nou, since their last defeat on December 5 in Cádiz. The Andalusian team, precisely, is one of the three together with Valencia and Eibar that prevented the full 57 points in that kind of complete ‘return’, although asymmetrical in terms of rivals, closed with 51 points. At home there are nine consecutive victories in nine trips, a warning for Madrid.

Barça test



However, although in these four months Ronald Koeman’s team has won in complicated stadiums such as Sevilla, Athletic, Betis or Real Sociedad, Barça is missing a great result against opponents from ‘their League’ to present their authentic candidacy for the title. Before the streak, he lost the classic of the first round at the Camp Nou (1-3) and did not score against Atlético at the Wanda Metropolitano (1-0). In the Champions League they fell too clearly in the game that closed the group stage (0-3 against Juventus) and in the first leg of the round of 16 (1-4 against PSG). And even in the Copa del Rey he had to appeal to the epic to overcome in the second leg of the semifinal (3-0) Sevilla’s 2-0 in the first leg at the Pizjuán. There is still the feeling that it is an emotionally fragile Barça if a game of this level is complicated at the beginning. And the suffering of last Monday does not help to beat Valladolid with a goal from Dembélé in the 90th minute.

The tactical system, with defense of three centrals, has given consistency to the team, which recovers Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto, both with medical discharge and on the list of 23 called up, although it is difficult to believe that they will play from the beginning because they do not have the necessary competitive pace for these appointments. The experience of the previous forced reappearance of the center against PSG was not positive. The doubt is more if it will be a 3-4-3, with Messi, Griezmann and Dembélé up, or a 3-5-2, sacrificing Griezmann to enter a midfielder. In defense, the ownership of Araujo is sensed, even more after his injuries, instead of Mingueza, although keeping De Jong as Libero for the exit of the ball. And in attack the objective is to find spaces for Messi, the record man of the classics with 26 goals and 14 assists in 44 games, to end the goal drought against Madrid, whom he has not scored since May 2018, with six pulses without wetting.

Ansu Fati, Coutinho and Neto are out due to injury, who leaves his position as substitute goalkeeper to homegrown players Iñaki Peña and Arnau Tenas. The aforementioned Mingueza and Ilaix Moriba also travel from the subsidiary.