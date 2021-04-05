Unknown

The Barcelona returns to the hunt for the leader who left high before the league break after thrashing at home at the Real society, the brand new champion of Cup, by 1-6. He will do it tonight closing the day in the Camp Nou (21:00, Movistar LaLiga) before a Valladolid that arrives in the picture between injuries, penalties and casualties due to COVID. The pucelanos accumulate ten absences, so Sergio has no choice but to pull players from the Promises.

The Castilian team seems a favorable victim for a Barcelona that is in danger of giving up the game for liquidation before being played before the temptation to pay more attention to next Saturday’s game: neither more nor less than the visit to Valdebebas to face Real Madrid in the Clásico.

The main task of Koeman, as recognized by the Dutch coach in the press conference prior to the game, is that his players are for the present (follow the game live on As.com).

Therefore, Koeman wants to lead by example and dropped that he does not intend to reserve anyone thinking about the big game next Saturday. A decision that carries its objective risks, especially as it affects two pieces so fundamental for the blaugrana team as are Messi and De Jong. Both players accumulate four loveillas and if they are cautioned in the course of tonight’s match they will miss the Classic. For now, if Koeman is to be believed, both will be in the starting eleven. “This is not the time to reserve anyone,” said the Dutchman.

For its part, Sergio González couldn’t be clearer when he summed up the mood of his team on Saturday. “It’s been a shitty week“said the coach, who made it clear that he does not intend to throw the game, but is aware that scoring seems an almost impossible mission. The pucelanos are three points above the zone that marks the descent after starting an important draw against Sevilla on the last day played.