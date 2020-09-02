Wout van Aert, the classic fashion hand, winner this year Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, and triple cyclo-cross world champion, conquered the second victory of his career on the sprint in the Tour de France, just the day after it was emptied into the rise of Orcières-Merlette in favor of Primoz Roglic. The triumph of this 25-year-old Belgian was the only highlight of a day that announced a lot of history, but did not have any. The threatening wind did not appear, or was not used, and during the 183 kilometers of travel there was not even a timid escape. Van Aert himself recognized it: “The easiest race of my life”.

If someone turned on the TV before the route meter showed that there were 50 kilometers to go to the finish line, they probably ironed ear on the couch and took a little nap. No one can blame them for their disinterest. On the contrary, the feeling towards them would be rather one of healthy envy. The race situation was so strange that there hadn’t even been an escape attempt, nor the French bullfighters on duty. No one. The peloton rolled at a leisurely pace … but with ears pricked.

From then on, much more did not happen, but those who remained awake could understand the reason for that attitude. The threat of wind. After crowning the Serre Colon tack, the descent and its continuation heralded the danger of fans. The main teams shared the head of the peloton, where the Jumbo, the Movistar, the Bahrain, the Deceuninck, the Groupama appeared … Nobody wanted to lose positions, because of what could happen. The march sped up enough for him to take off Wout Poels, with bruised ribs in other battles, and for him to fall Sepp Kuss, another Roglic battering ram on the mountain the day before. And a little more. There was no blip.

The expectation was palpable in the group, but the platoon forgot, or simply did not want to remember, that for fans to exist, there has to be someone to provoke them. There was a moment when it seemed that Astana had that intention. Later he gave that same feeling with Ineos, but Richard Carapaz got off the hook due to a mechanical incident and the rhythm slowed down. Something like what happened to Superman López on the opening day when his team skipped the plant. Who moves, pays it. ANDl Ineos tested again at 10 kilometers of the end, too late. There was no notable cut, although there was the hunch that the peloton could have been torn to shreds much earlier with a little more intention. So few things happened that the prize of combativeness was not taken by a fugitive, but by an off-hook: Poels. Cycling backwards.

The Tour will change again this third Thursday with the second goal up: Mount Aigoual, 8.3 kilometers at 4%. Only by the very momentum of the route, it will be difficult for there not to be greater emotions, although remembering the sprint of 16 runners that took place last Tuesday in Orcières, no one rules out that it will be arrive hand in hand.