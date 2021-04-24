Alejandro Valverde turns 41 this Sunday, an age at which most professional cyclists, even in most sports, They have been retired for a long time. Valverde, no. On the contrary, the Murcian is going to celebrate them as he knows how best to do it: competing on a bicycle, with a number on his back, in one of the most important classics on the WorldTour calendar, a Monument, Liege-Bastoña-Liege. The dean of the peloton will contest the Dean, a special race in his record, which he has conquered four times, the first in 2006 and the last in 2017, the same as Moreno Argentin and one less than Eddy Merckx. The Cannibal is within range. The merit of the Spaniard is not only to continue running at that age, which he already has, but to continue to be among the favorites to victory. Alejandro does not exhibit the same spark or the same punch as in his glorious years, That goes without saying, but he still rubs shoulders with the best classics. There are his last two results in two similar races to corroborate it: fifth in the Amstel Gold Race and third in the Walloon Arrow.

The 107th edition of Liege could be Valverde’s last, or so we thought when the season started, but it is possible that there is still another birthday with a number. After getting on the podium at the Muro de Huy, last Wednesday, the Murcian surprised with a statement that leaves the door open to the future: “I don’t know if it was my last Walloon Arrow or I will continue for another year.” Alejandro had set the Olympic course as his goalWith Tokyo on the horizon, a medal missing from his record, though still looking fit, competitive, may spur him on another effort in 2022. If Valverde continues to enjoy the bike, and it is obvious that he is, is not going to clash in the peloton. I refer to the results. With the return of the public to the gutters, it would be the best farewell.