The Nintendo Switch Online catalog is a bit inconsistent, given that the Japanese company does not really have launch periods for them, since they are basically announced as a surprise in some type of special event such as classic live shows or even trailers that come from the nothing. This is the most current case, since they announced an update for the library that is missing classics, we are talking about the 32-bit laptop, the Game Boy Advance.

Through its classic videos, it has been confirmed that on this occasion only one game will arrive in the shutdown application, and that is neither more nor less than F-Zero Maximum Velocity, which is the first title in this franchise to reach the console. Two more were released on the same platform years later, but for some reason the third never left Japanese soil.

Here the video:

Here is a description of the game:

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity is a racing video game developed by Nintendo for the Game Boy Advance handheld console. It is part of the F-Zero series, which is known for its intense, high-speed futuristic racing. Maximum Velocity was released in 2001 and is the third game in the F-Zero series. It offers fast and frenetic gameplay, colorful graphics, and a variety of tracks and vehicles for players to compete. The main objective of the game is to compete in high-speed races against other drivers on futuristic tracks, avoiding obstacles and using strategies to gain an advantage over your opponents.

As for the game's release date, it will be next March 29 when players can log into the app and update it to try out this decades-old classic. It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to have the expansion pass to play, since the normal membership does not include the catalog of Game Boy Advance.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: It is very positive that they are giving a kind of second wind to the franchise, after all we saw the first signs when the battle royale version was launched at the end of last year. Now we just have to wait for them to release the third GBA installment that did not leave its country of origin.