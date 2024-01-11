During the 90's, many companies launched video games using well-known brands, and this is well known with Disney titles, Ninja Turtles, Tiny Toons, Animaniacs, PicaPiedra the more series that went to the digital world. And among all the games, those of Felix the Cata series that was more or less popular, but that today is forgotten, because unlike Mickey Mouse He did not know how to adapt to the new decades.

However, that does not mean that they cannot return their old video games, and the company that published them knows this very well, so Konami Today he confirmed that they will return for current consoles in the form of a collection, specifically these are the two titles that arrived in NES and also in the GameBoy. This in digital and also physical format, but this last part will be the responsibility of Limited Run Gameswho will take out a cartridge Switch and PS4 or PS5 discs.

But that's not all in terms of retro releases, as it will also arrive The Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked collectiona collection of the best hits of this original character, only unlike Felix, if there will be slight changes such as improved graphics and additional scenes. The games that will come included are: Rocket Knight Adventures, Sparkster: RKA 2 and Sparkster.

Felix the Cat & Rocket Knight games are getting re-releases! 🙌 Digital collections for both of these beloved franchises are coming soon via @LimitedRunGames'Carbon Engine. Check the threaded replies for more information on each release! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GDQ69k0J0H — Konami (@Konami) January 11, 2024

It is worth mentioning that both releases will go on pre-sale very soon on Limited Run, then the user must be on the lookout to get them and add them to their collection. Even relive the childhood moments you spent with your NES classic, Game Boy and SNES.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is positive that these classics come back to life, especially those that are licensed. With this, it would be very cool if some Disney releases return, such as Mikey Mouse's Magical Quest, or those that were missing from Vrigin Interactive such as Pinocchio.