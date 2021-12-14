The stadiums in the Netherlands will also remain empty in the coming weeks. That is the consequence of the extension of the cabinet’s package of measures. The number of infections is still very high, resigned Prime Minister Mark Rutte emphasized tonight. This means that the Classic (Feyenoord-Ajax) will definitely be played without fans in the Kuip on Sunday.











Initially, the corona measures in response to the fourth wave would expire next Saturday evening (December 18), so that there was still a glimmer of hope that Feyenoord-Ajax could be played with the public on Sunday. But that, as had more or less already leaked out, was canceled tonight. The measures were extended until January 14.

The Eredivisie must therefore play at least two more rounds without fans. No spectators are allowed for the Kitchen Champion Division for three rounds of competition. The season in the Eredivisie will resume on January 14, calculated on the day that the measures – possibly – expire. In the first division, the last matches of this year will be played on Monday 20 December. The season will resume on January 7, at least without an audience.



Quote

The omikron variant is spreading a lot faster than the delta variant, which is a real cause for concern Mark Rutte

As a result, training sessions until that day are also not possible for amateur clubs, making it highly unclear whether the amateur competitions can be resumed on January 22. “The omikron variant is spreading a lot faster than the delta variant, which is really cause for concern,” Rutte defended the position of the outgoing cabinet. “As long as hospitals are full of corona patients, we will have to further reduce the virus. The new variant spreads faster than the delta variant. We will receive new advice about this from the OMT this week. One of the measures that we are continuing is that no public is welcome at sports competitions.”

Feyenoord called “the biggest game in the Netherlands without an audience” a “painful prospect. The club would have liked to welcome all supporters again in 2021 and wanted nothing more than for Arne Slot’s team to be supported by a Kuip filled to the brim. Unfortunately it shouldn’t be.”