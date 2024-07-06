The cards on the table are changing as far as the traffic ban arranged against the means of historical and collectible interest. This is because the appeal filed against the latest Ordinances of the Mayor of Rome and the same Resolution of the Regional Council has been accepted. There are three fundamental reasons cited in the sentence: ascertained lack of investigation, lack of motivation and violation of the principle of proportionality of the contested acts.

Historic cars cleared through customs

“The vehicles of historical and collectible interest represent a cultural heritage assettherefore subject to the protection provided by the legal system and, with it, by the Constitution itself – we read in the sentence – Moreover, these means are objectively irreplaceable, since, given their historical relevance, cannot be replaced with other, more recent vehicles (with the inevitable sacrifice of the asset of cultural relevance), such that it is not possible, without adequate and reasonable balancing with another value of constitutional rank, to impose the unmotivated sacrifice, under penalty of the emergence of a tyrannical right”.

Traffic ban

The decision by Rome Capital to assign vehicles of historical interest to the defendants has ended up in the dock one day (Saturday) and an evening (that of Friday) in addition to the ordinary regime of the most polluting vehicles. But not everything was done in the correct manner: the Capitoline administration, for example, failed to provide adequate motivational support with regard to the choice made on vehicles of historical interest, just as there is no justification whatsoever regarding the adequacy of the margin granted with respect to the most polluting vehicles, and the mayoral ordinances were deemed illegitimate for violation of the principle of proportionality.

A ruling overturns everything

Translated, the latest Ordinances of the Mayor of Rome have been deemed once again completely illegitimate in relation to the unmotivated and disproportionate traffic bans imposed on vehicles of historical and collectible interest, including mopeds over thirty years old with a certificate of historical relevance. “The means of historical interest present, physiologically, higher maintenance requirements to those of ordinary means due to their antiquity – we read further in the sentence – The maintenance needs of the vehicles of historical interest make it plausible that the possibility of circulationaccording to methods and conditions to be established, even on a weekday, so as to

facilitate access to workshops”.