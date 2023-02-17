Now it is very easy to see anime in a legal way. Platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll give us access to a large number of series, both originals and adaptations of beloved manga. However, if you don’t have access to this, you will be happy to hear that several classic productions are now available on YouTube for free.

VIZ Media, who are in charge of licensing anime and manga in the United States, has revealed that full episodes of anime like Death Note and Naruto are now available on their official YouTube channel to watch completely free, although with ads included. Here we find:

–Death Note (complete)

–Hunter x Hunter (seasons 1-3)

–inuyasha (complete)

–Mr Osomatsu (seasons 1-2)

–Naruto (seasons 1-8)

–sailor Moon (complete)

Although at first it may seem that the playlists are not available to users, all you need to do is click on the “show unavailable videos” option, and you will be able to access all this content. And if that was not enough, It has been confirmed that in the future we will see more animes.

On related topics, the anime of one piece goes on pause. Similarly, it has been confirmed when the anime of NieR: Automata return.

Editor’s Note:

This is a good selection. Death Note is one of the anime most loved by the public, and classics like Naruto and sailor Moon they place great value on this initial selection. It will be interesting to see how long it will be until more productions are added to these lists.

Via: VIZ Media