They are two different coffee universes, but with something in common: having survived more than a year after a pandemic in the devastated area, the Microcentro. With different stories and proposals, the owners of the Florida Garden and of Black Coffee Cave They knew how to capitalize on the loyal clientele and the ownership of either the premises or the product they serve.

Negro Cueva de Café came to the center in 2015 and, since then, has been one of the most committed to the area among specialty coffee shops. In pandemic, kept four of its five stores in the Microcentro, no less achievement in a perimeter that lost a quarter of its trades.

With nearly six decades of history, the Florida Garden is another survivor: the classic of Paraguay and Florida never completely reaches the crisis or, if it touches him, redouble the bet. While in August it had more waiters than customers, today it exhibits clients on both floors. When the weather helps, there are also people on the sidewalk.

They are two different coffee universes, which sometimes rub against each other. The one in Florida Garden points to an “ABC1 audience over 45 years old”, defines Javier Fernández, its owner. Customers who talk about checks even in times of Covid, who wear a jacket and tie even though they are retired, who order a coffee marking the distance between index and thumb.

The Florida Garden has a loyal clientele. It targets an ABC1 audience over 45 years old. Photo Juano Tesone

But in the Garden there are also young adults, who were children with their parents or who are nostalgic for an unlived past. No matter the age, some are known to work and others to negotiate or thread.

Black Coffee Cave was created as “The specialty coffee of those who work in the area”, says Fernando Lozano, creator of the brand together with María Conte. “We thought these coffee shops specifically for the Microcentro: to generate a super fast experience, with high standards despite the shortage of time. We never had scrambled eggs, always things that were quickly executable ”, explains Lozano.

local small, dark and cozy. Like a lair, hence the name Cueva de Café in a territory full of them. In Florida Garden, on the other hand, there was the one who drank and left, but also the one who wanted to stay, witnessing a tradition in an area whose constant transformation is.

Fernando Lozano, the owner of Negro Cueva Café. His proposal is that of specialty coffee. Photo Maxi Failla

By the Covid protocols, it is no longer possible to lean on the glass bar in the Garden, listen to “dorapa” conversations, drink and fly away. The current experience is more leisurely, until the area regains its rhythm and one can look closely without fear of catching Covid.

Change so that nothing changes

Its scenery scream sixties, combines columns lined in copper and tables with travertine marble tops, see millions of cuts, sweet breads, chocolate mousse cakes. Also cheesecakes, “which are not cheesecakes,” clarifies Fernández.

So much information can be overwhelming: lots of textures, narratives, human archetypes. This cafe and the symbol it represents, a Buenos Aires, have in common that ineffable character: they cannot be explained. Fernández tries and says “mysticism”. For him, it was partly that what saved them.

“We survive because we are owners, because we look for the return and for our loyal clientele, which makes the identity and mystique of the house ”, analyzes the heir of Jovino Fernández, one of the many Spanish and Italian partners who founded this quasi-institution.

Luciano, the manager of the Florida Garden. Photo Juano Tesone

“Also because we promote our social networks”, Adds his young daughter Nani, in charge of Instagram @floridagarden_oficial, and thus awakens his father from the dream of tradition to talk about the necessary adaptation to the present.

That adaptation accelerated in a pandemic and led to add delivery for the first time in nearly six decades. “We do it very tailor-made,” says Fernández. It means custom, like many of the suits that went through this confectionery. It means the taste and schedule of each client. “We do not send with application cadets, but ourselves in our cars”. They go to the entire City, free within 15 blocks.

They weren’t even afraid to transform into what Fernández calls plain and simple a rotisserie. “Milanese can be ordered to freeze, cold cuts, cheeses, salads. All this helps us to support the structure ”, he says practically, without solemnity.

From coffee to rotisserie. Florida Garden’s resources to sustain itself in a pandemic. Photo Juano Tesone

Unlike the Garden, in Negro’s premises you do pay rent. But the creators of the brand they roast the coffee themselves at his Fuego roaster in Colegiales. A key advantage for the star input of the business, which due to its specialty character has a much higher price than industrial grains.

The demand for that input In thousands of espressos and flat whites it is what allows the founders of Negro to be hopeful despite the context: it had fallen to 4% in the strictest quarantine, but has already recovered half of the pre-pandemic values. “It grows between 5 and 15% per month,” Lozano says.

Negro Cueva Café has its own roaster. Photo Maxi Failla

Perhaps another key to success is that, although they are young, in Negro they also seek to renew themselves: on May 26 turns six and its creators will celebrate with a new brand concept and logo.

What remains for them to reconquer is the banking city: the premises of Perón and San Martín that closed in a pandemic. “It involved a rent and salaries of eight employees. When we return, we will aim for a smaller concept, more kiosk -announces Lozano-. It is the area that we still have to recover ”.

