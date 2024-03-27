The capital classic this Wednesday (8:20 pm, Colombian time) against Independent Santa Fe It's not just another game for millionaires, that you can gamble your future on Betplay League and that of several members of the squad.

Millionaires started like a train Betplay League beating Independiente Medellín 5-0 in El Campín, but that match was very far away and no one could imagine what would happen to the club after 12 matches.

The team led by Alberto Gamero is immersed in a crisis that seems to have no bottom, it has gone seven consecutive games without winning in the Colombian League, its last victory was on February 11 against National Athleticand managed to add five games in a row with defeat, a streak that ended in the 1-1 draw against Envigado.

At some point it was thought that it was a normal up and down after a tough preseason and the countless injuries in the squad, but the team still hasn't raised its head and the performance on the field of play is not exciting.

Millionaires marches in box 15 of the standings with 13 points, five points behind Independiente Medellín, which occupies the last place that gives classification to the semi-final home runs of the League, a defeat against Santa Fe It could leave the Albiazul team in intensive care and continuing in the race to be in the eight could end.

It is not only the issue of results or elimination, according to the journalist César Augusto Londono, the directors of Millionaires They are not at all satisfied with the performance of several players and a loss against Santa Fe could cause a 'sweep' in the squad.

He pointed out that The departures of several recently renewed footballers are not ruled out, although he did not provide specific names or surnames. Of course, he explained that the DT Alberto Gamero His place on the bench would not be assured either.

“The Bogota classic could cause a sweep in Millionaires If he loses. Dissatisfaction with the poor results would cause the departure of several players, including some recently renewed. The board sees several of the team as very comfortable. Not even Gamero is insured,” he explained.

