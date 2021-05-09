With the arrival of the first major colds of the year, classes in schools during the coronavirus pandemic can be a hard experience. The sanitary protocol requires cross ventilation. That is, the opening of doors and some windows in the rooms.

A requirement that, with the low temperatures, imposes an at least uncomfortable situation for many boys. In Salta, the Provincial Council of Catholic Education (Coprodec) that brings together 53 parochial schools authorized students to add the uniform their own blankets.

“The uniform is the coat,” he synthesized Roberto Suaina, head of the Coprodec in a note posted by The Tribune. However, the representative assured that due to protocol requirements, all students are allowed to add extra coats. Including blankets.

The Colegio de Jesús, in Salta, one of the 53 religious establishments governed by the Coprodec. Photo: Facebook Colegio de Jesús

The new permits in religious schools arise amid a request from some teaching unions in the province in which they demand tighter security controls both for the boys and for the teachers.

“Some are taking camperones that before they were not allowed. Or that they put on the hood, when before it was not possible. Also blankets and put it on them,” said Suaina, who stressed that the blankets do not necessarily have to comply with the uniform. “Many bring soccer teams, and it’s fine,” he said.

Days ago, photos of students in a school in Metán, northwest of the Salta capital, were seen through social networks, lost under blankets and chinstraps. A situation that will begin to be repeated in the private schools that the Coprodec gathers throughout the province.

As indicated by the head of the association, in religious schools in addition, the uniform is being allowed to be put aside: “In many schools, school clothes such as the skirt are not being used. We also allow in physical education and under the characteristic clothing many wear pajamas. As long as they are comfortable and warm there is no problem ”, Suaina pointed out.

The request of the teaching unions

Despite the fact that at the moment there are few cases of coronavirus infections in Salta schools, there are unions that support the claim that security measures should be extreme. .

Above all, after the death of a teacher and director of an establishment in the interior of the province, in La Viña, due to Covid-19.

The head of SITEPSA, Victoria Cervera, warned about the control of school bubbles since in many cases students who have the virus are isolated, but teachers must continue. And in many cases, the same teachers teach in two or three institutions.

“There must be a stricter control. In one establishment they told us last Friday that there were three teachers with coronavirus, but only one ordinance to clean and disinfect the school. This cannot happen,” the union leader denounced.

