Area affected by the yellow alert, on an Aemet map.

The entry of a DANA (Isolated High Level Depression), with an effect similar to that of a cold drop, from the Strait, which progresses through the south of the peninsula, has activated all alerts in the Alicante region de la Vega Baja, where all the towns have suspended classes, a decision that has also been taken by the Elche city council. The forecast of strong and persistent showers with a storm, which will worsen especially in the afternoon, has forced the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) to paint the interior and the southern coast of the province orange, while it has left a yellow warning the northern coast of Alicante and the southern strip of the province of Valencia. The threat also looms over Almería, the coast of Granada and Murcia.

More information

The drip of suspension of classes has been permanent since 7:30 p.m., when the Orihuela town hall (Alicante, 84,568 inhabitants) has issued a decree suspending classes and any municipal activity of a sports or cultural nature. Shortly after, Torrevieja (91,731) has joined this initiative and, finally, Elche (235,580) has announced that it is closing public, subsidized and private Infant, Primary and Secondary schools, as well as adults, the Conservatory of Music and the Official School of Languages. They also indicate sources from the Elche consistory that sports activities in municipal facilities are suspended and that public parks and gardens will be closed.

Finally, as indicated by the Department of Education of the Generalitat Valenciana, teaching activity has been suspended in the 19 municipalities of the Vega Baja region, to which the coastal town of Santa Pola, located next to Elche, has also been added. . The Alicante City Council has communicated to the educational centers of the city the pre-emergency situation due to orange level rain, for which it activates the municipal action plan against the risk of flooding. In the provincial capital, the sources consulted emphasize that this protocol has been in force since last Friday in the Department of Social Action through the Reception and Insertion Center (CAI) for the homeless.

The most important weather warnings scheduled for tomorrow, those at the orange level, warn of the possibility of 40 liters per square meter accumulating in just one hour in the interior and south of Alicante, while the yellow level, which also extends to the southern strip of Valencia, warns of rainfall that could reach 80 liters per square meter in 12 hours.