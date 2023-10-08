The Israeli Ministry of Education canceled classes in educational institutions on October 9 and 10

The Israeli Ministry of Education has decided to cancel classes in educational institutions across the country for two days. This is reported by TASS.

Throughout the country, students are exempt from classes on October 9 and 10 due to the worsening situation.

On October 8, Israel’s military-political cabinet announced the country’s transition to a “state of war.” The authorities approved the introduction of paragraph 40 of the government law – it regulates the procedure for declaring a state of war. The last time this clause was put into effect was 50 years ago, during the Arab-Israeli Yom Kippur War in 1973.