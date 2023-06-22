from the newsroomi

Representing half of the Brazilian population, classes D and E drove the high consumption in the country in 2022. The increase was 5.2% compared to 2021, according to Kantar’s Customer Insights report. In total, the increase in the country, when encompassing all classes in the acquisition of massive consumer goods, was 2.7% last year.

This part of the country, which earns between R$1,300 and R$5,000 a month, sees more than half of that income consumed by shopping at the supermarket, according to research by the Locomotiva Institute. Even in the face of this factor and the structural problems present in the country, such as the inflation of the most diverse products, in 2022, class D and E consumers led the increase in national consumption.

“Although this part of the Brazilian population is concerned with the basic items of food survival, it still finds, mainly in the national retail, products of interest and leisure, helping to boost the national economy”, explains Rogério Albuquerque, head of marketing and products at Card.

New forms of payment may explain the high

In addition to the credit card, Pix fell in love with Brazilians and is already the most used means of payment by the population. The method represented 29% of all transactions carried out in Brazil in 2022. Even with Caixa’s expectation of taxing the method for companies from July, these numbers tend to grow even more.

"Even with the difficulties and peculiarities of a country still in the process of economic recovery after the pandemic, it is possible to observe that the consumer remains engaged in shopping, whether in the physical or digital environment. Thus, retailers must perceive the opportunities and continue to stimulate this movement from now on", concludes the expert.
























