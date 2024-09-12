Ciudad Juarez.- Hugo Gutiérrez Dávila, Secretary of Education and Sports (SEyD), confirmed that there is no data indicating that classes should be modified in light of reports of alleged threats, and therefore they should continue in a regular and orderly manner.

“In schools where there has been some concern, especially from mothers and fathers, this makes it clear that educational services in Ciudad Juárez are being provided on a regular basis,” he said today during a visit to Juárez.

When asked if there is any criminal or gang activity that is putting high school students at risk, he responded that this issue is the responsibility of the security authorities, and that so far the department has no reports of this nature.

The Secretariat is prudently in contact with the directors to monitor the situation, so that critical conversations on the subject remain objective and free of assumptions, he said.

The secretary assured that there is no threat at any border facility, and that they have still carried out inspections, but only as a result of prevention in light of the suspicious events that occurred on Monday.

“Classes are being held regularly, but in two cases there has been an effect, which due to the circumstances has led to the decision to suspend classes,” the secretary added.