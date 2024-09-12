Mexico City.- Classes at all educational levels were suspended in Culiacán and three other municipalities in the state of Sinaloa, due to the violence unleashed by the conflict between two criminal groups.

“I inform the people of Sinaloa that school activities are suspended in the municipalities of Culiacán, Elota, Cosalá and San Ignacio, today, September 12, 2024, at all educational levels and modalities,” the Governor of the entity, the Morena member Rubén Rocha Moya, reported on the social network X.

Just yesterday, in a video and after three days of violent events in the state capital and at least three other municipalities, the state governor warned that violence will continue due to the confrontation between criminals. The conflict between two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) has caused an escalation of violence that has shaken Culiacán since last Monday with a balance of nine men dead, eight wounded and 12 people deprived of their freedom.

Local businessmen urge to guarantee security

In light of the situation in Sinaloa, former presidents of the Canaco Culiacán made an urgent call to the authorities at all three levels of government to guarantee the safety of all citizens. “It is imperative that immediate and effective measures be taken to restore order and peace in our city. We cannot allow violence to continue endangering lives, jobs and the economic future of society,” they warned in a statement. The protesters demanded a clear and transparent report on the reality of the events and that the Government appoint a spokesperson to inform businesses of the hour-by-hour security situation and of urban transport. “We cannot remain indifferent or be passive spectators in the face of the crisis we face. It is time to act with determination and firmness to return to our city the tranquility that we so desperately need.” The most recent confrontation occurred yesterday morning in the municipality of Quilá, in the south of Culiacán, and an armed group even attacked a personnel transport bus, which left three men and a woman injured and in serious condition. In addition, blockades and burning of cargo vehicles were reported during the day, and even acts of looting of a furniture store truck, however, in the face of threats, the participants returned the merchandise. On social media, users reported this morning that Army troops were patrolling the streets of Culiacán.