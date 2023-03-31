The Secretary of Education of São Paulo scheduled for April 10 the return to classes at the state school Thomázia Montoro, where teachers and students were attacked this week by a teenager.

Until activities resume, the school community will continue to receive support from psychologists and health professionals to deal with the marks left by the attack. According to the secretariat, students will not be affected by the loss of activities, since the days off refer to an advance of the mid-year break.

THE CASE

On March 27, the school was attacked by a 13-year-old boy. Armed with a knife, he entered the school and stabbed 5 people – among them, teacher Elisabeth Tenreiro, 71, who died.

Elisabeth Tenreiro was a retired employee of Instituto Adolfo Lutz and, since 2013, worked as a teacher. She arrived at the Thomázia Montoro school at the beginning of this year to teach science. In an interview, the state secretary of Education of São Paulo, Renato Feder, said that Elizabeth was a person very dear to the students.

“According to the school principal, she was a wonderful woman. She had just arrived at the school and charmed the students. She could already retire, but she didn’t want to, because she loves the profession.”, said the secretary. In honor of the teacher, the government of São Paulo decreed 3 days of official mourning in the state.

The other victims of the attack have already been discharged and are doing well. The attacker was disarmed by teachers on the day of the attack and apprehended by police.

On March 28, representatives of Upes (Paulista Union of Secondary Students) and Umes-SP (Municipal Union of Secondary Students of São Paulo) held a vigil outside the school in solidarity with the victims of the attack. On Thursday (March 30, 2023), teachers held an act in front of the State Department of Education to honor teacher Elisabeth Tenreiro and ask for more safety in schools.

With information from Brazil Agency.