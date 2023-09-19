They suspend temporarily classes in the Sierra Madre of Chiapas for violenceannounced the school supervisor of zone 025, Celeriano Nolasco Alvarado.

The supervisor sent the letter to the directors of the Sierra Madre schools, due to the negligence of the authorities.

“Given the negligence and absenteeism of the competent authorities to confront the criminal acts committed by criminal groups in the Sierra Madre region of Chiapas, of which we are all aware and without having or seeing until now a prompt solution to the panic and uncertainty caused to society, we determine temporarily suspend teaching work activities“, notes the statement.

The suspension decision is aimed at protect the physical integrity of both the teaching staff, students and parents of family.

Finally, he assured that he hopes to have the understanding of parents about the decision, as well as the support of teachers in the area. It should be noted that this area is located in the Border-South region.