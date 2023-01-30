Tijuana, Baja California.- Given the imminent arrival of cold front number 28 north of lower californiathe state government suspended classes this Monday, January 30 for all educational levels in the municipalities of Tijuana, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito and San Quintín.

Said information was confirmed on the afternoon of this Sunday by the government of Baja California and Civil Protection.

“By instructions from the Government of Baja California and the BC Secretary of Education, we share official information for Tijuanenses, where they have decided to suspend classes tomorrow, Monday, January 30,” the Tijuana Fire Department published on its social networks.

Why were classes suspended in Tijuana this Monday?

The Baja California government, headed by Mariana del Pilar, ordered the suspension of classes in five municipalities due to the rain forecast for January 29 to 31 in the coastal zone and part of the mountains.

In addition to the rains, possible snowfall and sleet are expected in high altitude areas such as La Rumorosa from the night of Monday, January 30.

We recommend you read:

Faced with this situation, the Baja California Civil Protection Coordination urged the population to reduce urban mobility as of Sunday in case of rain and avoid traveling on the highways.