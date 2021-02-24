Having become a journalist, Nesrine Slaoui expresses in her own words the meaning and the force of the movement which was hers, in this book in which she tells and analyzes with lucidity and sensitivity all that it has meant for her “to leave” the social and cultural environment in which she grew up struck with illegitimacy. “I had a revenge to take, that of a woman from Maghreb immigration who suffered daily class violence, racism and sexism. That of a country suburbanite to whom some high school teachers had said she would never have the level. (…) I wanted to throw my success in the face of those who had never believed in me, I wanted her to sing like a slap. “

The slap is there and there, the revenge too. The level, she got it. An excellent student, she managed to integrate Sciences-Po. Her studies were for her a major, essential intellectual stimulation, a tremendous enrichment of questions, of knowledge, of which she measures the decisive importance. She was able to understand what the “Narrow framework of analysis of the world” from Sciences-Po. Like those who resemble it, this world is proud of the “superiority” which the society in which it evolves grants it. She was able to experience what is at stake for the one who enters this environment without the codes that govern the inter-self coupled with a powerful class consciousness, sources of humiliation for those who do not master them.

She has known the bite of cultural class inequality, but also the condition of a woman from Maghrebian immigration, deemed in advance illegitimate in her ambitions of high school. It is necessary to read by which features this violence interferes in the words, the gestures, the attitudes … “Miraculous of social reproduction”, “accident”, “sociological error”, she does not want to be perceived as a transclass, because while now belonging to a world other than the one that gave birth to her, fed her, educated her, she does not feel that she has become a stranger to that world . She devotes many pages to him in which she shows the human and cultural richness of her family, abused by colonization and the status of workers. “From Maghreb immigration” that the multiple violence reserved for those assigned to this origin has not spared. The social and cultural differences that have settled in have failed to rob him of his respect and his affectionate affection still alive.

While being aware of the dangerous use that can be made of its route: “Proof that it is possible! “, Nesrine Slaoui thinks it’s worth telling deviant journeys like hers, because they can allow others to nurture hopes and gain strength to embark on the steep path to academic success, even if only a demanding and democratic school can ensure such success for all. This work is part of a literature which, through a unique history, delivers a rich sociological unveiling.