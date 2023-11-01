Deputy criticizes minister for saying that the term “black hole” is racist; speech was on the program “Good morning, Minister”

The deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) said this Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023) in its profile on X (former Twitter) that the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, “teach lessons on how to throw science in the trash”. Earlier, during the “Good morning, Minister” program on EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), Anielle stated that she was “racist” the term “Black Hole” –which defines a region in space with a gravitational field so intense that it also absorbs light. “Soon, not even dark matter will escape the illogical ideological persecution of the left,” Zambelli said.