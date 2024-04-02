BUY announces that Class of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition will be available in Europe, in physical format on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switchfrom the next one April 26.

Class of Heroes Anniversary Edition And Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition they will be available individually in digital format on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam from the same day all over the world.

In Class of Heroes we will have to train a group of students, educate them in the art of evasion and train them in the fundamentals of combat. Choose the right harmony of classes, skills and courses for your students, to give them the perfect advantage in the most challenging dungeons.

Preparation is key, with hordes of enemies waiting around every corner, you can't get them all! A true hero knows when to fight and when to flee.

Source: BUY Street Gematsu