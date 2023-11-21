PQube he announced Class of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition, collected for the remastered edition of the two chapters of the Dungeon RPG. The title will be available in early 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. For those who don’t want both it will be possible also purchase the chapters individually.

Here is a brief description of the two titles:

Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition

At the Particus Academy, students train to become the strongest adventurers! Create a party of students choosing from 10 races and 15 classes, each with three possible alignments. In battle we will use six characters, three who will attack at close range and another three in the rear to support allies and attack from a distance.

Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition

We return to class, the adventurers in training this time will attend the Crostini Academy! With the bases built in the first chapter, this time we will be able to visit over 100 dungeons and face over 250 different types of enemies. With the improvements made to character creation we will now be able to choose between multiple combinations of races and classes, and discover the new story entirely dubbed in Japanese.

We leave you now with the first trailer dedicated to the collection, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Class of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition – Announcement Trailer

Source: PQube Street Gematsu