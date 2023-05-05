The exercise is similar to that of a cyclist who, having passed the flat stretch with ease, suddenly finds himself before his eyes a wall that rears up and frightens for how steep it is. Hairpin bends after hairpin bends, the slope increasing, the breath getting shorter and shorter. And yet you have to pedal, pedal, pedal, with all the energy you have in your body, spitting your soul onto the asphalt, because up there is the finish line, there is the prize, there is Glory. Lautaro Martinez said the Bullis at the beginning of the journey of his life (Inter): with the brace scored against Verona he settled in ninth place in the ranking of Nerazzurri scorers of all time, he overtook Mariolino Corso and Attilio Demaria by leaps and bounds, not just any two .