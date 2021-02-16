The “Sanf” platform provided ways to treat children’s addiction to electronic games, and identified seven dangerous categories to spare children from using them. The platform also provided a service to communicate with the Digital Life Quality Support Line by calling (80091), which transfers the problem to counselors to provide assistance and reach the best solution to problems. Kids addiction to electronic games.

The “Sanf” platform was launched as part of the national policy initiatives for the quality of digital life in the UAE, to be a platform and a selection tool for safe electronic games. The “Sanf” platform, which was developed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, can be defined as a platform for classifying and presenting the risks of electronic games available to various Game platforms, and give parents the opportunity to learn about electronic games, their content and nature, before offering them to children.

The leader of the Cybersecurity Capacity and Business Development Team at the Communications Regulatory Authority, Abdulaziz Al Zarouni, told Emirates Today that “classified” the games according to the content available in them and alerted parents to the dangers of some electronic games for their children, explaining that the dangerous electronic games fall under seven Categories: Violence, intimidation, gambling, profanity, immoral, drugs, and racial discrimination.

He added that the games on the platform were classified according to age groups, to include children and adolescents, in addition to family games, indicating that a group of games for each category were identified that fit age and mind. Al-Zarouni explained that the platform, which was created by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), allows people and interested people to participate in evaluating games, and to provide the Authority and the Digital Life Quality Council with notes and proposals on 20 thousand games available on the platform so far, stressing that the platform represents a reliable source for evaluating games. And it helps parents to choose the appropriate games for their children, with the aim of protecting children from the risks related to electronic games.

He explained that the platform relies on the evaluation on reviews from reliable international bodies such as PEGI, as the smart system in the platform searches for the latest games, and accounts reviews reports about it, translates them automatically, and displays them in a simple way to users, adding that the platform provides ways to confront the problem of electronic games addiction. It allows parents to contact the Digital Life Quality Support Line by calling (80091), and transfer the problem to the consultants, who will discuss with them the appropriate ways to deal with the problem and overcome it.

Al-Zarouni stressed that the platform is considered supportive of the National Program for the Quality of Digital Life, which works to raise awareness about digital risks and challenges, and promote the safe and positive use of digital technologies and the Internet, adding that the program works to support individuals from various segments of society, starting from children and adolescents, all the way to Adults and the elderly.

It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers has established a Digital Life Quality Council headed by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Vice President and Minister of Community Development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, and the Council includes in its membership 10 government agencies, including ministries : Interior, community development, education, justice, the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector, the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, the Federal Youth Foundation, the cybersecurity of the UAE government, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and Smart Dubai.

Parental control

The leader of the Cybersecurity Capabilities and Business Development Team at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Abdulaziz Al Zarouni, said that the “Sanf” platform systems provide a feature called parental control that enables parents to control the child’s device in terms of the type of applications and games that he can download, and the specific time for playing each day, in addition To lock the device at bedtime, with an explanation of how to apply parental control on Android devices, and iOS system for iPhone phones.

Ratings for games

The “class” platform identified seven dangerous categories, in order to spare children from using them: the first is violence, which includes scenes of violence, and the second is profanity, as the game contains insulting and insulting words, and insulting words, and the third is intimidation, and it contains scenes or sounds frightening for children, or footage Terrifying. The fourth category (gambling) contains scenes to teach or encourage gambling in various forms, the fifth (immoral) includes sexual suggestion, nudity scenes or vulgar positions, the sixth is drugs, and shows scenes of drug use, drinking alcohol or consuming tobacco, and the last category is racial discrimination, It contains words or scenes that insult a religion, gender, race, or country, which may encourage hatred.





