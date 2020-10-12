Juana Nadie was just 16 years old when she took her first intensive course in NXIVM (Nexium), a pyramid scam with the facade of a series of self-improvement courses. She was hooked instantly. He turned down a scholarship to a prestigious academy in Switzerland and traveled to the United States to receive personalized attention from Keith Raniere, the group’s founder. In the blink of an eye, she went from child prodigy to personal assistant to the self-proclaimed guru, and for two years she was groomed by the sect’s leadership to accept that she had to have sex with Raniere if she wanted her life to evolve to the “next level.” There were almost 30 years of difference between the two and when she told him that she had fallen in love with someone else, the guru exploded. He locked her in a room for two years and forced all the members of the sect to ignore her, including his own family, who accepted without question. Eventually, the girl was sent back to her country: without money, without her passport and without any close relative to turn to.

This is the first testimony to appear in the first class action lawsuit against NXIVM, six months after Vanguardia, Raniere’s pseudonym within the group, was found guilty in a New York court on charges such as human trafficking, sexual exploitation, possession. of child pornography and extortion. The lawsuit opens a new chapter in the group’s legal fabric, notorious for creating a secret circle of sex slaves known as DOS, in which women were selected to please Raniere and marked in the pubic area with the leader’s initials. The civil litigation not only brings Vanguardia once again to justice. For the first time since the scandal broke two years ago, four Mexican women from the sect’s leadership have been charged for their participation in Raniere’s “slave” ring. Also facing charges are Allison Mack, actress of the series Smallville; Nancy Salzman, co-founder of the cult, and sisters Clare and Sara Bronfman, heirs to the Seagram Distillery and financial benefactors of the cult, among others.

“The defendants conspired and participated in a ‘company’ to commit sex trafficking, slavery, forced labor and human trafficking,” reads the lawsuit, filed last week before the same court that convicted Raniere of 80 deserters from Mexico, United States and Canada. “Each defendant played a critical role in the conspiracy and the organization could not have functioned without them,” the letter reads. The Mexicans named are Daniela Padilla, Mónica Durán, Loreta Garza and Rosa Laura Junco. The last two are the highest-profile defendants. Garza ran Rainbow Cultural Gardens, a worldwide network of kindergartens sponsored by the sect, and is in-laws of the leaders of the NXIVM franchise in Monterrey, northern Mexico. Junco, daughter of the owner of the Mexican newspaper Reform, was part of The Knife, designated in legal documents as the propaganda instrument of the sect.

“Filing a civil lawsuit is important because the criminal case against Raniere was very narrow, few charges were brought against few people, and there were more victims and more crimes,” says Neil Glazer, attorney for the plaintiffs. Unlike a criminal trial, in which crimes are tried for breaking the law, a civil litigation resolves disputes between individuals and businesses, especially when they violate the rights of those affected or when the actions of the accused contradict legal principles enshrined in the law. US Constitution Among the group of 80 plaintiffs there are at least five Mexicans, four women and one man, who have adopted the pseudonyms Juan and Juana Nadie (John Doe and Jane Doe, in English) to protect their identity.

Raniere’s close circle, presented at the trial against him. New York East Court

Three of the Mexican plaintiffs were “slaves” of DOS, where Padilla, Durán, Garza and Junco are accused of being “front-line mistresses” and of organizing and directing the secret society under Raniere’s instructions. DOS also worked under a pyramid scheme: Raniere was at the head and had a group of first-rate slaves who, in turn, recruited new slaves, who had to get more women. It was sold as an exclusive sorority for women who wanted to rise in the group, but in reality it was a chain of submission that hung on the whims of the guru.

One of the complainants was recruited by Padilla for DOS. Raniere told her that he was in love with her and that he wanted them to have a child together, but he conditioned any relationship with him to be his slave and obey his mistress, the complaint reads. The participants ran all kinds of errands 24 hours a day, wore chains or bracelets that symbolized their submission and sent “collaterals” every month: compromising photos or unspeakable secrets about themselves or their loved ones as a guarantee that they would not abandon or reveal the existence of the group .

Another of the reported acts were human experiments. According to the lawsuit, NXIVM selected 40 people to participate in a “fear experiment.” Participants believed they were going to see a video with Raniere’s teachings, but in reality an encephalogram was applied to measure their brain activity while they witnessed a recording of five women who were brutally beheaded and dismembered by a criminal group in Mexico. Why weren’t the NXIVM members leaving the sect? The plaintiffs mention fear, coercion, the large sums of money they invested, and the fear of being isolated from their friends and family within the group. The sect also applies “legal terrorism” techniques, using armies of lawyers and mobilizing influence to file complaints for false charges in courts in Mexico, the United States and Canada, according to the brief.

Most of the whistleblowers claim emotional, physical and financial damage from the scam. The lawsuit estimates that more than 16,000 people took the courses, but only about 100 earned income and just 25 made substantial profits from the sect’s expensive materials, affordable only to members of North America’s elites ranging from several thousand dollars. Glazer explains that it is still possible that more people will join the civil lawsuit and that the process is only in its initial stages, so it is not yet known if it will reach the courts or the amount of compensation that the defendants would pay if they are found guilty. Raniere, arrested in Mexico in 2018, is expected to be sentenced next April, with a sentence that could reach life in prison. There is no known complaint against the sect in Mexico. With the new class action lawsuit, five Mexicans will seek justice in the United States.