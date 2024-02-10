Home page World

Boeing can't escape the negative headlines. After the incident in which a plane door was blown out, a lawyer makes serious allegations.

Seattle – Rarely has an incident on an airplane caused so much attention. At the beginning of January, the doors and windows of a Boeing tore off the side wall shortly after takeoff. “I thought we were going to die,” said one passenger. Videos of the scenes circulated on social media. Oxygen masks dangle over the seats and there is a hole in the wall.

Door incident turns into scandal: class action lawsuit against Boeing and Alaska Airlines

This has resulted in a medium-sized scandal for the troubled aircraft manufacturer. As a precautionary measure, Boeing withdrew all 737-Max aircraft from service. That's a total of 65 aircraft. They should only be put back into operation after the inspection has been completed.

But the case is not over yet. Attorney Mark Lindquist filed a class action lawsuit against Boeing and Alaska Airlines. 22 passengers are suing for emotional and physical injuries. Specifically: stress, fear, trauma and hearing damage. There are also allegations that the airline and Boeing were too negligent.

“Plane was a ticking time bomb”: Lawyer makes serious allegations against Boeing

“This plane was a ticking time bomb,” Lindquist wrote in a press release from his law firm. According to the news agency AP An investigation by the National Transportation Board (NTSB) has revealed that Boeing delivered the aircraft to Alaska Airlines with four missing door bolts – and this affected even other aircraft of the type.

The lawsuit also alleges that a whistle could be heard from the door lock during an earlier flight of the machine. Passengers are said to have noticed it and brought it to the attention of the flight attendants. The pilot therefore checked his on-board instruments, which are said to have shown normal values. No further measures are known.

No serious injuries in Boeing door demolition – star lawyer speaks of luck

From Lindquist's point of view, the fact that the door incident ended up going well is pure luck. He said: “A blowout could have happened at cruising altitude where it would have been catastrophic.”

Lawyer and author Lindquist has long since made a name for himself as an aircraft lawyer. He represented the families of the victims of the fatal crashes of two Boeing 737 Max-8s in 2018 and 2019. At that time, 346 people died, and Lindquist later won millions for the surviving relatives. Today he says: “Boeing still compromises on quality. The company is making so many cuts that it’s going around in circles.” (moe)