Probably no one would have guessed what the year 2020 would be like. But 10 years ago, what a school student predicted about the passing year is going viral.

The passing year was unprecedented in many respects, from the separation of Royal Family Prince Harry and Meghan to the fire in Australia’s forests. There was a lot of upheaval in the whole world. But the prediction made by a 10-year-old boy about 2020 ten years ago is becoming viral on social media.

People are surprised to know how wrong the prediction of a boy named Kevin Singh was 10 years ago. When Kevin Singh predicted 2020, he used to study in 5th grade. The cover photo of Kevin Singh’s book My Prediction for Year 2020 is becoming viral on Twitter.

Two very rough predictions from 5th graders in 2010. (Via @ ian_mac5) pic.twitter.com/3A2wMWN08s – Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) December 24, 2020

In this book by Kevin Singh it was also written, “In 2020, all people will live in peace and humanity will cure every disease.” But in reality, this prediction is completely reversed.

People are sharing their picture of their school book on social media. A post about the prediction of Kevin Singh has so far received 70.3k or more than 70 thousand likes and nearly 8,000 people have retweeted.