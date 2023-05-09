Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara waited until the last play-off match to meet their first rival in the Fiesta Grande del Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx and it will be none other than their archrival, Atlas de Guadalajara, whom they seek to eliminate to collect Revenge in the Quarterfinals.

In the Clausura 2022 contest, the two teams from Guadalajara crossed paths at this stage and the red-and-blacks won the victory (3-2 overall) to leave their neighbor on the road and head towards the two-time championship at the hands of Diego Cocca, – Current coach of the Mexican National Team.

In that semester, Atlas finished better positioned than Chivas, this time it is the other way around, the rojiblancos established themselves in third place after getting 40 points. His opponent entered the 4th Final as ninth place with 21 points after beating Cruz Azul (0-1) at the Azteca stadium on Saturday.

The first date will take place at the Jalisco stadium and the return at the Akron stadium, the venue that hosted the Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez fight over the weekend and today hosts the women’s commitment between Chivas and Pachuca, so that the board of directors he fears for the conditions of the field.

For his part, Atlas is concerned with a good organization for this high-risk game. At the moment, the price of the tickets has been announced, which will be high according to the information presented by the sports network ESPN.

The cheapest is $582 without counting the taxes added by the ticket office, this one for the Cabecera Alta Norte area. The highest is from the VIP area, with a value of $3,160. The fans can buy tickets at box office 1 of the Jalisco stadium and through the SomosRojinegros.com site. At the moment the sale is exclusively for subscribers.

We recommend you read

The first leg will take place next Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).