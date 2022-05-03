The two teams from Monterrey could meet in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Tigres qualified directly for this instance after qualifying for the postseason in second place in the general table, while Monterrey will have to find its place in the playoffs. In this instance, the Rayados will have to face Atlético de San Luis.
In the event that a series of combinations occur, we could have Clásico Regio in the great party of Mexican soccer. For this match to be possible, it is necessary for Puebla to beat Mazatlán FC, for Chivas de Guadalajara to defeat Pumas, for Monterrey to beat San Luis and for Cruz Azul to do the same with Necaxa. That is to say, it is necessary that all the locals win their respective keys in the repechage.
In this hypothetical scenario, Tigres, as second place in the general classification, would face Monterrey, seventh in the table. If these conditions are met, the first leg would be played at the Gigante de Acero and the return leg at the Estadio Universitario.
During the regular season, the UANL team easily beat Rayados at the Volcán with goals from André Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin. If both teams meet in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals, the felines will have an advantage as they are better placed in the table and close at home.
To access this phase, Monterrey will have to beat Atlético de San Luis and wait for the other results. In the regular season, the San Luisinos defeated them by a score of 0-2 away from home.
#Clásico #Regio #quarterfinals #results
Leave a Reply