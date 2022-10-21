The 61st edition of the Cclassic RCN will start this Saturday with 179 runners, distributed in 19 teams, who will seek the title that the veteran Colombian cyclist won in 2021 Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), who will try to win the race for the second consecutive year.

The route of more than 1,100 kilometers through the roads of Colombia in nine stages will start this Saturday with a fraction of 154 km between the municipalities of La Ceja and Rionegroin the department of Antioquia (northwest).

During the nine days of competition, the race will also pass through the departments of Boyacá, Tolima, Quindío, Risaralda, Caldas and Valle del Cauca, where it will end on October 30 with a stage of 122.2 kilometers that will start from the municipality of La Victoria and will end in Geneva.

Another of the fractions that may be key to defining the title is the seventh, which will be held on October 28, and will be a 9.3-kilometer time trial between the municipalities of Chinchina and Palestinethe coffee department of Caldas.

Title contenders

In addition to the champion Duarte, among the contenders for the title is his teammate Oscar Seville, a 46-year-old Spanish cyclist who aims to win the competition for the fifth time after having won the title in the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2019 editions.

Other favorites are Wilson Peña, leader of the Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW Shimano team that won the Tour of Tolima this year and was third in the 2021 RCN Classic; Dubán Bobadilla, from Herrera 7C Costa Rica-Natives, and veteran Alexander Gil, from the Idea-Ind team. ANT- Aguardiente Antioqueño.

On the other hand, Seville will not be the only Spaniard in competition, Marcos Jurado, former Efapel and Burgos-BH rider, will also appear, who will wear the colors of Electro Hiper Europa-Caldas.

Ecuadorians Brayan Raúl Obando, Anderson Mauricio Irua, Diego Montalvo, Esteban Villarreal, Steven Reyes and Carlos Guerra, who are part of Team C&S Technology, will also compete in the race. Costa Ricans Gabriel Rojas, from the Fundecom team, and Rodolfo Villalobos, Brian Sánchez, Joseph Echavarría, Kevin Granados and Jewinson Varela, from Herrera 7C Costa Rica-Natives, will also participate. Meanwhile, the JB. Arroz Zulia-Arduvi-C Power will have in its ranks the Venezuelans Luis Guillermo Mora, Jimmi Briceño, Henry Meneses and Yonder Godoy.

EFE