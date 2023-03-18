Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The date will be tomorrow, Sunday, with the “El Clasico” confrontation between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in a meeting similar to the final match of the Spanish Football League this season, with anticipation of the outcome of the result in the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, as the “Blaugrana” seeks to strike a knockout and move further away from the top of the standings. With a 9-point lead over the Royal Club, which in turn is looking to reduce the difference to 6 points and revive its hopes of retaining the title.

Real Madrid travels to Catalonia, looking to reduce the gap at the top of the standings, knowing that victory is their only requirement, and armed with confidence after the Whites lost once in their past nine visits to Camp Nou against their eternal rivals in all competitions, including winning the The last two games.

Barcelona is in good shape and Pedri is expected to return from injury, which is the wonderful opportunity that coach Xavi Hernandez hopes to seize to put his hand on the league title.

El Clasico always presents the most wonderful competition, as there were only two matches without goals between these two eternal rivals in their 65 meetings in the 21st century, and this huge confrontation will be the ideal way to conclude the “La Liga” competitions before the international break this March.